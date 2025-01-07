Tragic Details About CNN Founder Ted Turner

This article includes mention of suicide.

Ted Turner is a legendary media mogul, environmentalist, and philanthropist, and he's led quite the life. Ted's full name is Robert Edward Turner III; he was named after his father who went by Ed. Ted was born in 1938 in Ohio, and during his career in broadcasting, he founded TBS, CNN, TNT, Turner Classic Movies, and the Cartoon Network. He's never been the richest man in the world, but he was once worth $10 billion, and he gave $1 billion of that to the United Nations in 1997.

Ted owned the Atlanta Braves, and he was on the winning America's Cup crew in 1977. He's one of the biggest landowners in the U.S with two million acres to his name. When asked about his success, he said it can be summed up by a simple motto, "Early to bed, early to rise, work like hell and advertise" (via Forbes).

But with all of that success, he's had his share of hardship. He has faced tragedy within his family life from a young age, and he's suffered from some serious health problems as he's gotten older.