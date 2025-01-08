Family Drama In Full 'View': Inside Sunny Hostin's Husband's Scandalous Legal Troubles

"The View," which was originally created by the legendary Barbara Walters, is known, and beloved, for its spirited discussions, many of which are about controversial topics. One notable star, Sunny Hostin, has pointed fingers many times, most recently at Donald Trump. But now the fingers are pointing back in her direction, at least by association. Sunny's husband, orthopedic surgeon Emmanuel "Manny" Hostin, has been named in a huge lawsuit filed by American Transit, an insurance company whose primary clients are taxi and ride-sharing drivers.

The insurer is claiming the nearly 200 physicians in question have been filing fraudulent claims at their expense, and they're seeking over $450 million in damages. Dr. Hostin, who has been married to Sunny since 1998, is the owner of Hostin Orthopaedics in midtown Manhattan. According to documents obtained by the Daily Mail, he allegedly performed unnecessary arthroscopic surgery in at least two cases. The patients reportedly had been in minor car accidents and suffered injuries that would likely have healed on their own.

Manny is accused of rushing to operate instead so he could collect "kickbacks and/or other compensation" on the subsequent claims, "which were disguised as dividends or other cash distributions." The doctor's attorney, Daniel Thwaites, proclaimed his innocence, adding that it is a "blanket, scattershot, meritless lawsuit by a near-bankrupt insurance carrier." Thwaites also pointed out the surgeon's flawless credentials, and alleged that American Transit had made no effort to address their concerns with Hostin Orthopaedics privately before filing the suit.

