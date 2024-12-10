Did The View's Sunny Hostin Delete Her X Account Over Trump? Here's What She Said

Sunny Hostin has never shied away from showing her support for Kamala Harris despite being partially blamed for Harris' loss in the elections. Harris appeared on "The View" in October 2024, to discuss her presidential campaign. During the conversation, Hostin asked if she would have made different choices than Joe Biden during his presidency. To which, Harris responded, "There is not a thing that comes to mind ... and I've been a part of most of the decisions that have had impact" (via X). Harris' answer might have played a significant role in her loss.

Advertisement

That hasn't stopped Hostin from bashing Donald Trump and his supporters. In October 2024, the TV host slammed the president-elect for Tony Hinchcliffe's controversial remarks about Puerto Rico. She called out Trump on "The View" for those inappropriate comments made at his rally in Madison Square Garden. She labeled the businessman garbage and urged her fellow Puerto Ricans to vote in the elections. "We know how to take the trash out, Donald Trump. Trash that has been collecting since 2016, and that's you, Donald Trump," she said.

Hostin looked visibly disturbed after it was announced that Trump won the election. "I think that going forward, the convicted felon box on employment applications better be taken off. Because if you can be the president of the United States, than you should not be prevented from employment in this country," Hostin said while appearing on "The View" in November 2024. It is quite evident that she doesn't like seeing Trump on her social media, and although she won't see him on X anymore, she will still have to discuss him on her show.

Advertisement