My Big Fat Fabulous Life Star Whitney Thore Experiences Another Tragic Death

On January 5, 2025, Whitney Way Thore's former coach and her good friend Jessica Powell's father, William Powell, sadly passed away at just 64. The "My Big Fat Fabulous Life" star took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt tribute in which she recalled how her life was never the same after her path crossed with his 15 years ago. "Will has been my coach, my mentor, my friend, and a father figure to me, and the number of other people who would say the same is simply unknowable," the reality TV star gushed. Thore fondly recalled how his kindness had encouraged countless others like her on their fitness journeys, adding, "I have loved him like my own father. I am devastated that he is gone and I am determined to help carry on the amazing legacy he leaves behind."

She ended her post by thanking her lucky stars that she got to meet someone as amazing as Will and also extended her condolences to his loved ones. Meanwhile, Jessica shared her own Instagram post where she admitted that she was still processing the loss but thanked fans for the outpouring of love. Thore offered her support with a comment, simply writing, "Loving you." The OCB Natural BodyBuilding Instagram page also honored Will's memory with an emotional tribute. They admired Will's resilience through his 2015 lung cancer diagnosis, which required him to undergo multiple surgeries, and his eventual prostate cancer diagnosis. Suffice it to say that Will's death is easily one of the most heartbreaking moments from TLC's "My Big Fat Fabulous Life."

