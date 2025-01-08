My Big Fat Fabulous Life Star Whitney Thore Experiences Another Tragic Death
On January 5, 2025, Whitney Way Thore's former coach and her good friend Jessica Powell's father, William Powell, sadly passed away at just 64. The "My Big Fat Fabulous Life" star took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt tribute in which she recalled how her life was never the same after her path crossed with his 15 years ago. "Will has been my coach, my mentor, my friend, and a father figure to me, and the number of other people who would say the same is simply unknowable," the reality TV star gushed. Thore fondly recalled how his kindness had encouraged countless others like her on their fitness journeys, adding, "I have loved him like my own father. I am devastated that he is gone and I am determined to help carry on the amazing legacy he leaves behind."
She ended her post by thanking her lucky stars that she got to meet someone as amazing as Will and also extended her condolences to his loved ones. Meanwhile, Jessica shared her own Instagram post where she admitted that she was still processing the loss but thanked fans for the outpouring of love. Thore offered her support with a comment, simply writing, "Loving you." The OCB Natural BodyBuilding Instagram page also honored Will's memory with an emotional tribute. They admired Will's resilience through his 2015 lung cancer diagnosis, which required him to undergo multiple surgeries, and his eventual prostate cancer diagnosis. Suffice it to say that Will's death is easily one of the most heartbreaking moments from TLC's "My Big Fat Fabulous Life."
Whitney Way Thore has been grieving another loss too
In December 2022, Whitney Way Thore took to Instagram to share that her beloved mom, Barbara "Babs" Thore, had passed away at 76. "My mother is our family's greatest gift. We could never love, revere, or value another person more," she penned in her heartfelt tribute, per The Sun. The reality TV star confirmed that Babs had died in her and her father, Glenn Thore's, company just moments after her favorite movie ended. The "'My Big Fat Fabulous Life" star also revealed that cerebral amyloid angiopathy was the cause of her mother's death. Then, in September 2023, TLC shared a tribute for Whitney's late mom that was nearly impossible to watch without crying.
While some fans were displeased that a moment as private as Babs' funeral had made its way onto her long-running reality TV show, Whitney paid them no mind. While speaking to People in August 2023, the dancer explained that her executive producer had respectfully asked her if she would like them to film Barbara's final days, and Whitney had consulted Glenn, who didn't hesitate to answer in the affirmative.
Whitney pointed out that her dad believed Babs was a cherished public figure, and the people who admired her should be able to mourn her loss the same way her family did. And Glenn may have made the right call with that decision as Whitney informed E! News that she was heartened and honored seeing social media comments telling her that Babs reminded them of their own mothers following her passing.