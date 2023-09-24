The Top 5 Most Heartbreaking Moments From TLC's My Big Fat Fabulous Life

On Whitney Thore's TLC series, there were numerous emotionally charged moments, but perhaps none as poignant as the passing of her mother, Barbara Thore, affectionately known as Babs, in December 2022. Whitney confirmed the heartbreaking news on her Instagram account, revealing that Babs had been battling an incurable progressive condition known as cerebral amyloid angiopathy. This cardiovascular disorder can lead to strokes, seizures, and brain hemorrhages as it affects blood vessels in the brain.

In her announcement, Whitney disclosed that Babs had previously endured multiple strokes due to her condition, eventually necessitating the use of a wheelchair and causing difficulty in her ability to speak. Some aspects of Thore's family's grieving process following Babs' passing were documented in Season 11 of "My Big Fat Fabulous Life." It's worth noting that these episodes might be emotionally challenging to watch, especially on a tough day.

The initial two episodes of the season revolve around Babs' funeral and the Thore family grappling with the aftermath of losing their beloved matriarch. Whitney delivered a heartfelt eulogy for her mother that undoubtedly brought tears to our eyes, much like the many tributes she frequently shares on social media. In an exclusive interview with People, Whitney remarked, "I've always said that my mom was the star of the show," adding, "This was all just a way for her to be introduced to the world."