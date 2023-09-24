The Top 5 Most Heartbreaking Moments From TLC's My Big Fat Fabulous Life
"My Big Fat Fabulous Life" is a popular and typically light-hearted reality television series that chronicles the life of Whitney Thore, a woman who unapologetically embraces her plus-sized physique and adamantly refuses to allow her weight to define or hinder her journey through life. With 10 seasons already aired and an eleventh season unfolding, Thore has generously been sharing the intricate details of her day-to-day life, including the more chaotic and less polished aspects, creating a strong connection with her viewers.
Since its debut in 2015, the TLC sensation has delved into a variety of different issues. Although reality TV often dramatizes situations for views, certain emotions and circumstances defy artificiality. Right from the beginning, Thore has welcomed us into some of her most heartbreaking moments — ranging from her complex relationship history and heart-wrenching breakups to genuinely agonizing family losses, the audience got to see and experience it all alongside Thore throughout the years.
The passing of Barbara Thore
On Whitney Thore's TLC series, there were numerous emotionally charged moments, but perhaps none as poignant as the passing of her mother, Barbara Thore, affectionately known as Babs, in December 2022. Whitney confirmed the heartbreaking news on her Instagram account, revealing that Babs had been battling an incurable progressive condition known as cerebral amyloid angiopathy. This cardiovascular disorder can lead to strokes, seizures, and brain hemorrhages as it affects blood vessels in the brain.
In her announcement, Whitney disclosed that Babs had previously endured multiple strokes due to her condition, eventually necessitating the use of a wheelchair and causing difficulty in her ability to speak. Some aspects of Thore's family's grieving process following Babs' passing were documented in Season 11 of "My Big Fat Fabulous Life." It's worth noting that these episodes might be emotionally challenging to watch, especially on a tough day.
The initial two episodes of the season revolve around Babs' funeral and the Thore family grappling with the aftermath of losing their beloved matriarch. Whitney delivered a heartfelt eulogy for her mother that undoubtedly brought tears to our eyes, much like the many tributes she frequently shares on social media. In an exclusive interview with People, Whitney remarked, "I've always said that my mom was the star of the show," adding, "This was all just a way for her to be introduced to the world."
Chase Severino's second engagement
Although the scene itself may not have been as emotionally wrenching as the overall situation, Whitney Thore's response to Chase Severino's engagement certainly tugged at our heartstrings. Thore and Severino had previously become engaged shortly after their initial meeting in 2018, announcing the news through social media posts that have since been deleted. The entire proposal was incredibly romantic, with Severino popping the question on the top of the Eiffel Tower. Unfortunately, the two broke off their engagement approximately seven months later, following Severino's infidelity with his former girlfriend, Sarah Jackson, who became pregnant.
Severino ultimately proposed to Jackson too, in a familiar way. In one of Thore and Severino's reunions, the now-father-of-two detailed his special moment, revealing that he essentially repeated everything he had already done with Thore, only in a different location. According to People, Severino and Jackson were in a picturesque location in Jamaica when Severino used the "Let's take a photo" method to distract her and get on one knee. Thore couldn't help but point out the striking similarity, asking, "Wait, so you proposed to her in the exact same way you proposed to me?" Severino humorously replied, "I'm a one-trick pony, I guess." While Thore did express her happiness for her ex, the sadness on her face when Severino shared the news spoke volumes.
Chase Severino's cheating scandal
One of the saddest moments on "My Big Fat Fabulous Life" was undoubtedly when Whitney Thore told the cameras about Chase Severino's cheating, including the pregnancy it resulted in. Thore continuously broke down while trying to piece the story together, ultimately bursting into tears at the end of the clip. Severino told Thore everything on his own, so there was no "caught him in the act" moment, but the situation was nonetheless heartbreaking.
After the birth of Severino's child, Thore was visibly upset; she found out about it days later, and the incident was documented on the show. "I don't want to talk," she declared to friends Buddy Bell and Ashley Baynes as she walked off camera. Despite her initial reaction, Thore publicly congratulated her former fiancé on welcoming his daughter. Severino FaceTimed her, and in a video obtained by People, Thore can be seen crying as she says, "I didn't think he would show me his baby."
The moment was truly bittersweet for Thore and the viewers, as it was apparent the reality star appreciated everything that was happening while simultaneously getting a glimpse of what her future would've looked like had she and Severino worked out. "You look like a natural," she told Severino with tears running down her face.
Buddy Bell's addiction
Buddy Bell's struggle with his addiction to cocaine has been discussed on the TLC series, and in those moments, reality TV became reality. While some viewers may believe "My Big Fat Fabulous Life" is scripted, Bell's approach to his struggle was far too real to be fake. In Season 5, Bell vanished for a few days following cocaine use, prompting his family and friends to stage an intervention and encourage him to seek rehabilitation. Whitney Thore, in an interview with Life & Style, candidly shared her perspective on the situation, expressing a sense of powerlessness.
"It was just shocking and difficult to feel like I wish I could have done more," the reality star revealed, acknowledging, "I think you start to kind of blame yourself — like, why didn't I see the signs?" Bell admitted to initially using the drug recreationally, according to People, but things quickly spiraled out of control. Following his stint in a rehab facility, Bell successfully managed to overcome his addiction.
However, in a Season 6 episode, Thore stumbled upon a bag of cocaine in her house, causing her to break down emotionally because she feared that Bell might have relapsed. After summoning the strength to confront him about her discovery, Bell reassured her that he had remained clean for months and likely just forgot about the hidden bag. Although there was relief in the end, Thore's worried reaction seriously pulled at the heartstrings.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
Mr. Pigglesworth's unexpected death
Whitney Thore faced another family loss on the show, and this particular one left us deeply emotional. In 2018, her mother, Barbara "Babs" Thore, welcomed a pet piglet into the family, affectionately named Mr. Pigglesworth. The day when Whitney and her mom went to get him was documented on "My Big Fat Fabulous Life," and everyone quickly grew attached to the adorable little creature. Mr. Pigglesworth made appearances in several subsequent episodes until he tragically succumbed to a bacterial infection.
Prior to his passing, Thore had encouraged her mom to find a new home for Mr. Pigglesworth, a decision Babs had reservations about. He had outgrown his initial size as a piglet and was becoming challenging to keep in their small yard. After eventually agreeing to rehome him, Babs later regretted the decision, as Mr. Pigglesworth obviously struggled to adapt to the change. When they received the phone call informing them of his untimely death, both Whitney and Babs were overcome with grief, and their heartfelt reaction resonated with viewers.
Under Whitney's Instagram post announcing Mr. Pigglesworth's passing, a user left a message of sympathy: "My heart broke for you all. I cried with you, and I am so sorry for your loss." Despite his short life, the endearing Mr. Pigglesworth managed to capture our hearts during his time with the Thore family.