Modern Family Star Ariel Winter's Experience With Plastic Surgery

Ariel Winter set the record straight when it comes to plastic surgery rumors. The "Modern Family" alum has been open about the breast reduction she decided to undergo in 2015 when she was 17 years old. In a feature with Time the following year, Winter expressed her motivations to go under the knife.

"It wasn't because I didn't like how I looked," she explained. "Having so much weight on my frame was affecting me psychologically. I was uncomfortable and unhappy. I chose surgery because of how I felt, not because of what anyone else thought." The actor has been an advocate for self-confidence and refused to shy away from fixing a problem her body was under, and she has nothing but positive things to say about the transformation. In addition to her own self-image, Winter went on to describe the physical pain she was in when her chest was larger. "Afterward, I automatically felt so much happier and just better physically. My back and shoulders didn't hurt anymore!" she related, saying the surgery lowered her cup size from F to D.

The actor won't stand for the claims that she's had other work done, either. She called out an Instagram troll who commented on a since-deleted post (via People) accusing her of multiple procedures by saying, "I wasn't going to reply but I HAVE to ask...what the f*** is cheek bone and chin shaving???? You're also wrong about all of it by the way, one breast reduction and I lost weight but you do you boo."