Modern Family Star Ariel Winter's Experience With Plastic Surgery
Ariel Winter set the record straight when it comes to plastic surgery rumors. The "Modern Family" alum has been open about the breast reduction she decided to undergo in 2015 when she was 17 years old. In a feature with Time the following year, Winter expressed her motivations to go under the knife.
"It wasn't because I didn't like how I looked," she explained. "Having so much weight on my frame was affecting me psychologically. I was uncomfortable and unhappy. I chose surgery because of how I felt, not because of what anyone else thought." The actor has been an advocate for self-confidence and refused to shy away from fixing a problem her body was under, and she has nothing but positive things to say about the transformation. In addition to her own self-image, Winter went on to describe the physical pain she was in when her chest was larger. "Afterward, I automatically felt so much happier and just better physically. My back and shoulders didn't hurt anymore!" she related, saying the surgery lowered her cup size from F to D.
The actor won't stand for the claims that she's had other work done, either. She called out an Instagram troll who commented on a since-deleted post (via People) accusing her of multiple procedures by saying, "I wasn't going to reply but I HAVE to ask...what the f*** is cheek bone and chin shaving???? You're also wrong about all of it by the way, one breast reduction and I lost weight but you do you boo."
Ariel Winter's estranged mother was not supportive of her surgery
Ariel Winter is not one to shy away from voicing her strained relationship with her mother, Crystal Workman, which ultimately led to her emancipation at 17 years old. Her estranged mother, though, is still desperately reaching for the spotlight through her daughter. Following Winter's breast reduction, the actor walked the red carpet at the 2016 SAG Awards with a backless dress that showcased her scars. Most were in support of Winter being proud of her body and the work she had done, but her mother had a different opinion.
Speaking to Inside Edition, Workman expressed her dismay at her daughter's choices. "I don't think anyone at that age should be cutting into their breasts, I am surprised she did it so young and that the doctor did it for her so young," she commented. "I'm sorry, I just think this is inappropriate. She should never be embarrassed of her scars but she shouldn't be flaunting them."
Winter doesn't let her estranged mother's words get to her anymore, though. In an interview on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," she expressed, "The people who supported me are the people that matter in my life, and that's what I just kind of had to train myself to remember ... the people that love me and support me are what matter, their opinions matter."