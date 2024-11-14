What 2025 Might Look Like For Cancer-Free Kate Middleton
In early 2024, a flurry of speculation and public concern surrounded Kate Middleton, leaving many worried about her whereabouts and well-being. Then, in a heartfelt, stripped-back video statement posted in March, she made the difficult announcement of her cancer diagnosis. The Princess of Wales had previously received treatment for abdominal surgery, but her health took a turn for the worse. Addressing the public directly, she said: "We hope that you'll understand that as a family, we now need some time, space, and privacy, while I complete my treatment."
The months that followed saw Kate largely step away from the public eye, focusing her energy instead on her health and her family. In September, however, she returned with a message that lifted the spirits of royal fans everywhere: She had been found cancer-free (via YouTube). Now, as she steps into 2025, many royal enthusiasts are eager to see just what is in store for the future queen consort.
Kate Middleton is going back to work
In her emotional, vintage-filtered video, Kate Middleton shared she was looking forward to being back at work. Of course, Kate's professional life differs greatly from the typical 9-5 grind; free from a slogging commute or fixed, desk-bound schedule, she has been able to focus on the causes close to her heart. She is the royal patron of many sporting and arts organizations, including SportsAid, the Lawn Tennis Association, and the Royal Photographic Society (but perhaps the less said about her passion for photography the better, given she confessed to editing her suspicious Mother's Day portrait).
Kate's royal responsibilities expanded in 2023 when King Charles appointed her commodore-in-chief of the Fleet Air Arm, among several other ceremonial military titles. Her role as commodore-in-chief involves attending special ceremonies as well as "being kept abreast of developments and actions of the world of naval aviation" (via Royal Navy).
Kate was also named colonel of the Irish Guards, one of the titles stripped from Prince Andrew lost after a unanimous vote following a scandal involving his controversial friendship with Jeffrey Epstein. Given the tense history between the two countries, this news was bound to be controversial for some across the Irish Sea. During Kate's visit to Belfast in 2022, one resident's greeting captured the sentiment: "Nice to meet you, but it would be better if it was when you were in your own country. Ireland belongs to the Irish" (via TikTok).
International travel might be on the horizon for Kate
During a trip to South Africa in November 2024, Prince William hinted at more international engagements for the Princess of Wales in the coming year. He said: "I think hopefully Catherine will be doing a bit more next year, so we'll have some more trips maybe lined up." The Wales' last trip abroad before Kate's cancer diagnosis was in June 2023, when they attended the wedding of Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein and Rajwa Al Saif. The occasion saw a staggering star-studded guest list, including royals from across the globe, Jill and Ashley Biden, Nancy and Paul Pelosi, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, as well as Kate's own mother, sister, and brother-in-law.
The Prince and Princess of Wales' last major "working" overseas trip was to the United States in 2022, where they attended the second annual Earthshot Prize ceremony in Boston. Launched in 2020 by Prince William and Sir David Attenborough, the accolade aims to award innovators finding "breakthrough solutions that could change the world for the better" (via Earthshot Prize). Rumors have already begun about the 2025 destination, with reports in the Independent suggesting Belem in Brazil as a possible location. If so, perhaps we can expect to see Kate in the heart of the Amazon Delta next year.
We'll likely see national appearances from the Princess of Wales
For the Princess of Wales, a return to national events like Wimbledon is highly anticipated. Fortunately, Kate managed to attend the 2024 tournament, where she was spotted in the Royal Box sporting a bold purple dress and looking happier than ever. In 2025, we can expect her presence at other major British events where she has been a familiar face over the years. Likely appearances include joining the royal family on the Buckingham Palace balcony for the Trooping the Colour, as well as the solemn Remembrance Sunday in memory of the soldiers in World War I — as she did in 2024.
We might also find her at Ascot, one of the country's most well-known equestrian events and where we've see some of the royal family's best looks. Royals always kickstart the racing weekend by arriving in the traditional carriage procession, so we can expect to see her accompanying the King, Queen, and her husband during this. The Chelsea Flower Show is another likely setting we'll see the former Duchess attend in 2025. This is an annual horticultural exhibition close to Kate's heart, as she has previously said of her garden at the show, "Being interactive outdoors has huge benefits on our physical and mental wellbeing" (via People).
Kate Middleton has family obligations
Like most mothers, Kate has occasionally had to miss events due to family commitments. For the 2022 Earthshot Prize ceremony, William attended solo but said: "Catherine is very sorry she can't be here, she's helping George through his first set of major exams" (via YouTube). As 2025 nears, Kate will likely continue to focus on raising her young children, all still in school. The eldest, George is expected to attend Eton College soon — his father and uncle's alma mater. This is a convenient choice given Windsor Castle, where King Charles lives, is within walking distance. His parents' home at Adelaide Cottage is also nearby.
Though there has been much speculation about where the young prince will end up, George was photographed visiting Prince William's school. There, he was guided by a jolly-looking senior member of staff in the distinct Eton attire, complete with a whimsical white bow tie (via the Celebrity Castle). With strong royal connections, Eton seems like a fitting choice. The Provost of Eton is appointed by the reigning monarch, and in 2023, King Charles selected Sir Nicholas Coleridge, former chair of the Victoria & Albert Museum, where Kate herself is a patron. Currently, George, Charlotte, and Louis attend Lambrook School nearby, which has ties to Eton as well. Lambrook hosts their annual Christmas carol concert in Eton's chapel.
Kate's journey towards full recovery is ongoing
The viral video Kate shared on YouTube upon learning she was cancer-free revealed perhaps the most telling prediction of her upcoming year. She said, "Doing what I can to stay cancer-free is now my focus," before adding, "Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes." While she may have exciting plans for travel and public engagements in 2025, it's clear that healing fully will, and should, remain her top priority.
"From what I understand, Catherine is doing very well," Royal biographer Robert Jobson told Hello! "She is back training at the gym and doing all the things she wanted to do." With this in mind, 2025 will likely be a careful balance for Kate as she eases back into her duties. As she said in her initial statement: "I am getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal in my mind, body, and spirits."