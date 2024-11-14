What 2025 Might Look Like For Cancer-Free Kate Middleton

In her emotional, vintage-filtered video, Kate Middleton shared she was looking forward to being back at work. Of course, Kate's professional life differs greatly from the typical 9-5 grind; free from a slogging commute or fixed, desk-bound schedule, she has been able to focus on the causes close to her heart. She is the royal patron of many sporting and arts organizations, including SportsAid, the Lawn Tennis Association, and the Royal Photographic Society (but perhaps the less said about her passion for photography the better, given she confessed to editing her suspicious Mother's Day portrait).

Kate's royal responsibilities expanded in 2023 when King Charles appointed her commodore-in-chief of the Fleet Air Arm, among several other ceremonial military titles. Her role as commodore-in-chief involves attending special ceremonies as well as "being kept abreast of developments and actions of the world of naval aviation" (via Royal Navy).

Kate was also named colonel of the Irish Guards, one of the titles stripped from Prince Andrew lost after a unanimous vote following a scandal involving his controversial friendship with Jeffrey Epstein. Given the tense history between the two countries, this news was bound to be controversial for some across the Irish Sea. During Kate's visit to Belfast in 2022, one resident's greeting captured the sentiment: "Nice to meet you, but it would be better if it was when you were in your own country. Ireland belongs to the Irish" (via TikTok).

