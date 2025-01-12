Joe Biden Is Unrecognizable In Throwback Photo From His 20s With A Beard
It's not every day you see Joe Biden with a beard, but that's exactly what a recently resurfaced photo from 1966 shows. The black-and-white image resurfaced on X, formerly Twitter, in 2021. It depicts a younger, 24-year-old Biden sporting a beard, a stark contrast from the typical clean-shaven look Americans have grown accustomed to.
For all yall wondering what Joe Biden looks like with a beard. (Syracuse, NY / 1966) pic.twitter.com/pzdYX1rmRq
— Strider.bsky.social (@stridinstrider) April 9, 2021
At the time, Biden was in his second year at Syracuse University College of Law, and in that same year, Biden also married Neilia Hunter, marking a pivotal moment in his personal life. During his tenure in law school, Biden laid the foundation for his legal and political career while balancing the responsibilities of family life.
This rare glimpse into his early life offers a rarely seen window into the formative years of a young law student who would go on to become the 46th President of the United States, cementing him as one of the most powerful political figures of our time.
The tragic details of Joe Biden's early political career
By the late 1960s, Joe Biden had built a solid foundation both personally and professionally. His first foray into politics came in the early 1970s when he was elected to New Castle County Council in Delaware. Just two years later, Biden boldly decided to run for the U.S. Senate. Despite his young age and lack of prominence on the national stage, Biden managed to win the race. This monumental victory made him one of America's youngest senators at just 29 years old.
However, the triumph was overshadowed by Joe Biden's most heartbreaking tragedy. In December 1972, Biden's first wife Neilia and daughter Naomi were killed in a fatal car accident. His sons Beau and Hunter were also present in the car, but survived with serious injuries. In the aftermath of the accident, Biden considered stepping down to focus on his family.
But ultimately, he chose to persevere, being sworn into his new position while looking over his children at the hospital. Despite the overwhelming grief, his decision to take up his seat in the Senate speaks to his enduring commitment to his family and public office.