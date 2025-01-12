Joe Biden Is Unrecognizable In Throwback Photo From His 20s With A Beard

By the late 1960s, Joe Biden had built a solid foundation both personally and professionally. His first foray into politics came in the early 1970s when he was elected to New Castle County Council in Delaware. Just two years later, Biden boldly decided to run for the U.S. Senate. Despite his young age and lack of prominence on the national stage, Biden managed to win the race. This monumental victory made him one of America's youngest senators at just 29 years old.

However, the triumph was overshadowed by Joe Biden's most heartbreaking tragedy. In December 1972, Biden's first wife Neilia and daughter Naomi were killed in a fatal car accident. His sons Beau and Hunter were also present in the car, but survived with serious injuries. In the aftermath of the accident, Biden considered stepping down to focus on his family.

But ultimately, he chose to persevere, being sworn into his new position while looking over his children at the hospital. Despite the overwhelming grief, his decision to take up his seat in the Senate speaks to his enduring commitment to his family and public office.