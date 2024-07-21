Heartbreaking Details About Joe Biden's Life

Joe Biden has finally announced that his first term as President of the United States will also be his last. This presumably marks the end of his astoundingly long career in American politics, and it undoubtedly marks a turning point for the Democratic party.

Ironically, when Joe Biden first began his political journey, he was actually seen by many as too young for the job. He was first elected to U.S. Senate representing Delaware in 1972 at the age of 29, which put him below the minimum age requirement to serve in the Senate, although he turned 30 before taking office. His first heartbreaking tragedy struck before he even got his start as a senator, but he stuck with the job for another 36 years before joining Barack Obama as his Vice President from 2009 to 2017.

After his first departure from the White House, it looked like Joe Biden's political journey had come to an end, but instead he ran against President Trump in 2020 and defeated the incumbent to become president. He is without a doubt one of the most experienced politicians in U.S. history, and he has ridden a hard road personally and professionally in the last five plus decades.

