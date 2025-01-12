Details About Angelina Jolie's Unique Wedding Dress

A dedicated mother of six children, it's no wonder that Angelina Jolie wanted her wedding day to be perfect for her family. Not only did she tie the knot in a dress decorated with her children's drawings, but Jolie also made sure that each of them were included during her wedding to Brad Pitt. They all contributed to the vow-writing process, according to People. Jolie was escorted down the aisle by her and Pitt's two oldest kids, Maddox and Pax, and Pax made the wedding cake too. The flower girls were Zahara and Vivienne and the ring bearers were Shiloh and Knox.

"It was important to us that the day was relaxed and full of laughter," Pitt and Jolie told People at the time. "It was such a special day to share with our children and a very happy time for our family." Back in 2010, Jolie told ABC's "Nightline" that she was not in a rush to get married to Pitt, but would go ahead with a wedding if her children asked for it. "I think it would be hard to say no to the kids," she confessed (via People). There were definitely signs that Jolie and Pitt's marriage wasn't going to last, but it's nice to hear that their wedding day was a fun family affair.