Are Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt's Kids Chasing Their Parents' Fame?

While they may not aspire to live their lives on the silver screen, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's children still have experience working on their parents' productions. "Mad and Pax were on [2024's "Maria"] doing AD [assistant directing] work. They've done that quite a few times, and I think that's good for them," Jolie told The Hollywood Reporter in August 2024. She always enjoys having her children with her on set, even if they're not working on the film, because of the support they bring. "When I would have really heavy times, they would come over and just give me a hug or a cup of tea. ... [U]sually when I'm expressing that much pain, it's not in front of my children. ... And so for them to be with you when you're expressing it at such a level, I think it was the first time they ever heard me cry like that."

At one point, Maddox actually had an executive producer credit while most kids his age were busy worrying about their algebra homework. At just 16 years old, he assisted his mother on 2017's "First They Killed My Father." "I was trying to help wherever I could," he told People at the time. His brother Pax Jolie-Pitt was a set photographer on the same film a year after he and siblings Knox, Zahara, and Shiloh voiced characters in 2016's "Kung Fu Panda 3." Vivienne, of course, played a young Aurora opposite her mother's Maleficent in the 2014 film. Mother and daughter would work together again for the Jolie-produced 2023 Broadway adaptation of "The Outsiders," where Vivienne was credited as her mother's volunteer assistant. "She's very thoughtful and serious about theatre and working hard," Jolie told E! News in 2023.

