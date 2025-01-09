Justin Trudeau's Son Xavier Is Growing Up To Look Just Like Him

Elected in 2015 as the second-youngest Canadian prime minister in history, Justin Trudeau will be leaving behind quite the track record after nine years of service (and plenty of shady digs traded with President-elect Donald Trump). The prime minister announced in the first week of January 2025 that he would be stepping down from his position after a new leader is chosen. While he won't be leading the Liberal Party or the country of Canada anymore, he'll retain the all-important position of dad to his three kids.

Advertisement

When he was reelected for his third term in 2021, Trudeau proved just how much he loves and values his children in his victory speech. He thanked each of his kiddos individually "for working hard to build the best future, the best future for your generation and the generations coming" (via CTV News). And it looks like his oldest, Xavier Trudeau, may have the potential to follow in his politician father's footsteps and build that future. Like father, like son, as they say.

Xavier was born in 2007, and the now-teenager is growing up to look just like his dad. One peek at social media or a few press photos will show you how strong the resemblance really is. Beyond looks, the two clearly share a solid father-son relationship, complete with plenty of quality time and plenty of goofing around. But Xavier has also joined his father on a few official trips, which makes us wonder whether he's interested in the political realm.

Advertisement