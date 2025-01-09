Justin Trudeau's Son Xavier Is Growing Up To Look Just Like Him
Elected in 2015 as the second-youngest Canadian prime minister in history, Justin Trudeau will be leaving behind quite the track record after nine years of service (and plenty of shady digs traded with President-elect Donald Trump). The prime minister announced in the first week of January 2025 that he would be stepping down from his position after a new leader is chosen. While he won't be leading the Liberal Party or the country of Canada anymore, he'll retain the all-important position of dad to his three kids.
When he was reelected for his third term in 2021, Trudeau proved just how much he loves and values his children in his victory speech. He thanked each of his kiddos individually "for working hard to build the best future, the best future for your generation and the generations coming" (via CTV News). And it looks like his oldest, Xavier Trudeau, may have the potential to follow in his politician father's footsteps and build that future. Like father, like son, as they say.
Xavier was born in 2007, and the now-teenager is growing up to look just like his dad. One peek at social media or a few press photos will show you how strong the resemblance really is. Beyond looks, the two clearly share a solid father-son relationship, complete with plenty of quality time and plenty of goofing around. But Xavier has also joined his father on a few official trips, which makes us wonder whether he's interested in the political realm.
Xavier Trudeau has accompanied his dad on diplomatic trips
Xavier Trudeau isn't just growing up to look like his dad — he may also have a future in politics ahead of him. The teen has joined the Canadian prime minister on diplomatic visits to several countries. When Justin Trudeau visited New Delhi for the G20 Summit in September 2023, he brought Xavier along. Beforehand, the two also visited Indonesia and Singapore. While Xavier obviously didn't join in on the political discussion, he did travel alongside his dad and likely got to interact with international government officials along the way. That's a pretty sweet way to get some exposure to a job in politics, if you ask us!
If Xavier does wind up in politics, he'd be continuing a family legacy. His grandfather, Pierre Trudeau, was the fifteenth prime minister of Canada. (Justin was actually the first prime minister to be the child of a former prime minister!) Will we see Xavier pursue politics, or will he break into a wholly new realm for the Trudeau family? Only time will tell whether he'll continue the trend. For now, he's a teenager seemingly living a fairly normal, if high-profile, life.
Justin Trudeau's love for his kids shines in social media posts
In addition to Xavier Trudeau, Justin Trudeau shares two other children with his ex-wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau. Xavier is the oldest, followed by Ella-Grace Trudeau (born in 2009) and Hadrien Trudeau (born in 2014). Justin's affection for his kids is on full display in public and across social media. He doesn't hesitate to post sweet or funny photos featuring his kids — and some even go semi-viral, like the above Instagram photo of Justin and Xavier decked out in bright pink outfits for the "Barbie" movie. In addition to the coordinating outfits, their similarities can be seen clearly thanks to their nearly identical smiles.
In another post commemorating Earth Day, Justin posed against a snowy landscape with daughter Ella-Grace. "The best days of my life are the ones I've spent outside with my kids," read the caption.
Whatever your opinion of his politics or performance as Canada's prime minister, it's obvious Justin cares for his children. From making time for everyday activities like walking the kids to school to raising them as staunch feminists, Justin's relationship with his kids runs deep — and he's not afraid to let the world know. "Happy 16th birthday, Xav!" he wrote in an Instagram post celebrating his son's special day. "You've grown up way too fast, but I couldn't be prouder of the young man you're becoming."