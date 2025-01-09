Signs Jessica Alba And Cash Warren's Marriage Wouldn't Last
Though Jessica Alba and Cash Warren's relationship ending may have come as a shock to some, it wasn't too surprising to those who kept a close eye on the couple. TMZ reported in January 2025 that the duo, who share three children, had separated 16 years after they tied the knot — but they faced divorce speculation years before that. In 2015, an In Touch source alluded to serious trouble in paradise. "They have one of the worst relationships in Hollywood. It wasn't always like this — they used to be completely in love — but things have recently really taken a turn for the worse, and friends are concerned for their marriage," they said (via Celeb Dirty Laundry).
Things didn't start strong for this couple either. In fact, Alba wasn't even single when she met the man she'd marry. Speaking to Cosmopolitan in 2005, the "Dark Angel" star said, "It was kind of a love-at-first-sight thing, but I met him when I was dating someone else, so it started off as a friendship. I was actually attracted to his spirit and mind before it went to a physical place." Alba also confessed her loyalty to everyone else dissipated for Warren. "If I met Cash and I was married to somebody else, I would have to get a divorce. We make that much sense together," she told Rolling Stone in 2005. But whether that was romantic or a red flag, there were plenty of other signs this marriage wouldn't last.
Jessica Alba and Cash Warren have broken up before
Jessica Alba and Cash Warren broke up at least once before their separation. "When we first started dating, I was really jealous of other guys and the attention she was getting," Warren said on the "Whine Down With Jana Kramer" podcast in 2023. "Four years into our relationship, we broke up. It was the jealousy. I was turning into an a**hole." An Us Weekly source dished on the split in July 2007, claiming Alba ended things in brutal fashion. "[It] happened ... almost out of nowhere. [Cash] thinks it's for another guy but doesn't know ... he's totally devastated. But it was all her," they said (via Extra). The actor reportedly wasted no time moving Warren's things out of her home, even telling him, "I'm not in love with you anymore." The two weren't apart for long, though, as paparazzi spotted them at lunch in Los Angeles three months later.
But that wasn't the only time things were strained. In 2008, Alba told The Sydney Morning Herald she kicked Warren out of their home during her first pregnancy. Not once, but twice. "He's like, 'Are you just pregnant? I hope you're just pregnant and acting crazy,' and I'm like, 'It has nothing to do with that!'" She confirmed they always made up, but added of her pregnancy hormones, "Little things get me so mad."
Cash Warren admitted their impromptu wedding wasn't what Jessica Alba 'deserved'
Things got off to a less than picture-perfect start for Jessica Alba and Cash Warren, as their wedding was no fairytale. Warren got candid about their nuptials in a May 2019 Instagram post for their 11th wedding anniversary. He recalled Alba was nine months pregnant at the time, and their big day was totally unplanned, so no family or friends attended. "We hopped up, got dressed and drove straight to the courthouse," he wrote. "It wasn't the dream wedding you deserved, in fact, it was laughably awkward," he added. Alba told Glamour UK three years later that she had even attended a doctor's appointment right after. "It was literally, 'Honey, do you have anything to do this morning?' And he was like, 'No.' So I said, 'Should we go to the courthouse and get married?' And he was like, 'Yeah,'" she recalled.
There's nothing wrong with a quickie wedding if both people agree, but it may have been a sign of a doomed romance, as Warren admitted in his post that he and Alba weren't interested in marriage before that. "Neither of us thought marriage was important. It felt outdated, and we weren't going to fall for an antiquated social construction," he wrote. Only, they'd gotten engaged in December 2007, five months before their surprise wedding. The timing of the movie producer popping the question was interesting, as it hit the headlines around two weeks after they confirmed they were expecting their first child.
Cash Warren was accused of kissing Lindsay Lohan during their marriage
Like many Hollywood couples, Jessica Alba and Cash Warren weren't immune to cheating rumors. In 2009, Us Weekly claimed Warren (who'd married the "Honey" star in 2008 and was a new father to their daughter Honor, who's Alba's twin) had supposedly kissed Lindsay Lohan in a Hollywood club. A fellow club goer told the outlet, "It was a shock to see the two of them kiss, but it was real." Lohan denied the allegations, though a source speculated Alba probably wasn't too bothered by the rumors. "Jessica is not as into Cash as she used to be," they said.
However, while the couple weathered that media storm, they have differing opinions on kissing outside of one's marriage. Alba and Warren have wildly different takes on movie and TV sex scenes, with the latter admitting he'd welcome intimacy with someone other than his wife (on-screen, of course). "There's no way hooking up with someone else is not fun ... You're still having fun, that dude's a stud. There's no way you're not going to like hooking up with him," Warren said during a joint appearance on "The Skinny Confidential Him & Her Podcast" in 2019. "I would be an actor just to have that moment," he teased. But Alba wasn't having any of it. "That's the difference between me and you. It's just disgusting most of the time because they're usually a stranger," she said, to which Warren joked being with a stranger would be more fun.
Jessica Alba and Cash Warren struggled to meet each other's needs
Jessica Alba opened up about her and Cash Warren's communication skills during a 2021 People interview, sharing they both had specific requests during their marriage. "At different times, there were different things that we needed. Around the time I had the kids, it was like, 'I need [date night] once a week.' And he's been like, 'I need you to be present on the weekends and not work,'" she said. Alba appeared to listen to Warren's request.
In 2024, Barron's confirmed she sold $3.5 million worth of stock in her Honest company (the umbrella company for Honest Beauty, a makeup brand worth your money), which likely meant she could be a more hands-off entrepreneur. That came after the "Sin City" star shared she struggled with her work/life balance during a 2019 Romper interview. "I feel like I'm always compromising something and I don't feel like I'm doing everything 100%," she said.
But Alba suggested Warren didn't always listen to her needs, which isn't a component of a long-lasting marriage. "Cash plays chess and does New York Times crosswords pretty much every waking hour that I'm trying to talk to him about anything," she told People.
Jessica Alba and Cash Warren took off their wedding rings
In 2021, Jessica Alba was honest about how her relationship with Cash Warren had changed. Speaking on "Before, During and After Baby," she admitted they were hot and heavy for just over two years but said, "Then after that, you become roommates, and it's just like you're roommates. You're just going through the motions. The responsibilities, it's a lot of, like, checking the boxes, right?" Alba revealed she and Warren didn't always bring their best for each other as they stopped doing their weekly date nights. "We have, obviously, the friendship, the comfort of, like, 'You're not going anywhere,' and so sometimes you don't treat those people the best, right?" she said. "You don't consider their feelings in the way that you would consider other people's feelings." She also quipped of the father of her children, "He basically stole my 20s and my 30s."
That may explain why Alba and Warren were spotted without their rings in the weeks before their split made headlines. She was sans wedding and engagement ring at the Discobolo Awards in Italy on December 14, 2024, while walking the red carpet without Warren. Equally, neither had the jewelry on when they sat courtside for a Los Angeles Lakers game the month prior, despite attending together.