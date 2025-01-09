Signs Jessica Alba And Cash Warren's Marriage Wouldn't Last

Though Jessica Alba and Cash Warren's relationship ending may have come as a shock to some, it wasn't too surprising to those who kept a close eye on the couple. TMZ reported in January 2025 that the duo, who share three children, had separated 16 years after they tied the knot — but they faced divorce speculation years before that. In 2015, an In Touch source alluded to serious trouble in paradise. "They have one of the worst relationships in Hollywood. It wasn't always like this — they used to be completely in love — but things have recently really taken a turn for the worse, and friends are concerned for their marriage," they said (via Celeb Dirty Laundry).

Things didn't start strong for this couple either. In fact, Alba wasn't even single when she met the man she'd marry. Speaking to Cosmopolitan in 2005, the "Dark Angel" star said, "It was kind of a love-at-first-sight thing, but I met him when I was dating someone else, so it started off as a friendship. I was actually attracted to his spirit and mind before it went to a physical place." Alba also confessed her loyalty to everyone else dissipated for Warren. "If I met Cash and I was married to somebody else, I would have to get a divorce. We make that much sense together," she told Rolling Stone in 2005. But whether that was romantic or a red flag, there were plenty of other signs this marriage wouldn't last.

