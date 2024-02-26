Inside Jessica Alba's Relationship With Cash Warren

The 2005 superhero flick "Fantastic Four" is living proof that every cloud has a silver lining. Although the movie was poorly received by critics and fans alike, it led Jessica Alba's paths to cross with her future husband, Cash Warren, a production assistant on the film. Unsurprisingly Alba loved working on the "Fantastic Four" and told us that it was one of her favorite projects.

Speaking to Cosmopolitan (via Digital Spy) in 2010, Alba admitted that she instantly felt a deep connection to Warren. "Right after I met [Cash], I called my best friend and was like, 'I met this guy and I feel like I've known him forever and I'm gonna know him for the rest of my life,'" she recalled. The "Sin City" actor told InStyle that she felt completely at ease with Warren right off the bat, which was a rare quality for someone as reserved as she tends to be.

During a YouTube Q&A sesh, Alba admitted that Warren had a girlfriend when they first met, but Warren was clear that it was love at first sight for him. The couple also recalled how Warren sneezed directly into her mouth while he was snapping pictures of her for "Fantastic Four." Although it's unclear when their relationship officially started, the actor's rep confirmed their first pregnancy to People in December 2007. A few days after that happy news, her rep contacted People to reveal that they were engaged. The couple wasted no time tying the knot and headed to the courthouse in May 2008 to make things official.