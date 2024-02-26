Inside Jessica Alba's Relationship With Cash Warren
The 2005 superhero flick "Fantastic Four" is living proof that every cloud has a silver lining. Although the movie was poorly received by critics and fans alike, it led Jessica Alba's paths to cross with her future husband, Cash Warren, a production assistant on the film. Unsurprisingly Alba loved working on the "Fantastic Four" and told us that it was one of her favorite projects.
Speaking to Cosmopolitan (via Digital Spy) in 2010, Alba admitted that she instantly felt a deep connection to Warren. "Right after I met [Cash], I called my best friend and was like, 'I met this guy and I feel like I've known him forever and I'm gonna know him for the rest of my life,'" she recalled. The "Sin City" actor told InStyle that she felt completely at ease with Warren right off the bat, which was a rare quality for someone as reserved as she tends to be.
During a YouTube Q&A sesh, Alba admitted that Warren had a girlfriend when they first met, but Warren was clear that it was love at first sight for him. The couple also recalled how Warren sneezed directly into her mouth while he was snapping pictures of her for "Fantastic Four." Although it's unclear when their relationship officially started, the actor's rep confirmed their first pregnancy to People in December 2007. A few days after that happy news, her rep contacted People to reveal that they were engaged. The couple wasted no time tying the knot and headed to the courthouse in May 2008 to make things official.
Jessica Alba and Cash Warren briefly broke up
Speaking to Glamour in 2022, Jessica Alba recalled that she and her then-fiancé, Cash Warren, were having a perfectly normal day before she asked him if he wanted to tie the knot at the courthouse later. The idea of getting hitched wasn't life-changing because they agreed to go to then-nine months pregnant Alba's doctor's appointment and grab some waffles after their wedding ceremony. On June 7, 2008, the newlyweds welcomed their daughter, Honor Marie Warren, who grew up to be Alba's twin.
However, it wasn't smooth sailing from there on out. Speaking on the "Whine Down With Jana Kramer" podcast, Cash revealed that they briefly called it quits the same year Honor was born. He explained, "When we first started dating, I was really jealous of other guys and the attention she was getting from other guys. It just wasn't making me feel good." He remembered how their breakup conversation played out, sharing, "I was like, 'I hate feeling like this. It doesn't make me feel good, and I know it doesn't make you feel good."
Thankfully, Warren understood that his jealousy wasn't worth ending a good relationship. He vowed to use a better outlet for his envy, and they got back together. The love birds seemed to have picked up right where they left off because Alba lovingly threw him two surprise birthday parties for his 30th birthday in January 2009. According to People, she took him to Las Vegas under the ruse of some downtime and surprised him with his nearest and dearest twice on the same day.
They share three children
Jessica Alba and Cash Warren welcomed their second daughter, Haven Garner Warren, on August 13, 2011, and their first son, Hayes Alba Warren, on New Year's Eve 2017. Speaking to Reveal in 2020, the parents shared some of their core values. "One thing that Jessica and I are 100 percent aligned on is that we're not raising a–holes. If they get out of line, we're not going to stand for it. We've tried to maintain the values our parents taught us," Warren said.
Meanwhile, Alba explained that her children took on chores like any other non-celebrity offspring, "I don't shy away from setting boundaries and routines. [...] They participate in taking care of the home and themselves." Like any parent, Alba wants the best for her kids and sometimes, that means investing a little more effort into the basics. While addressing the crowd at a conference, "The Never Been Kissed" actor revealed she attended therapy with her young daughter to help strengthen both of their communication skills, per Good Morning America.
She elaborated that while growing up, her parents never truly allowed her to feel negative emotions, so she was trying to break that cycle with her daughter. If that wasn't sweet enough, she took to Instagram in 2019 to share that she had physically immortalized her love for her kids by getting tattoos of each of their zodiac constellations on her arm. Despite their packed schedules and parenting duties, Alba and Cash still manage to write adorable Instagram posts about each other.