With Love From Celebs: The Sign Meghan Markle's Hollywood Reputation Isn't Totally Tarnished
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex have seemingly struggled to find their footing with their own projects after leaving the royal family. That might change, however, when Netflix releases "With Love, Meghan" in January. Buzz has already begun around Meghan's upcoming lifestyle show, and one special guest has given it a ringing endorsement. During a Golden Globes red carpet interview with Deadline, Mindy Kaling gushed about Meghan's new show and her skills as a cook. "[Meghan] unsurprisingly kind of blew me out of the water," Kaling said. "The thing about her recipes and being there is that it's just really accessible. She has a garden from scratch, which I could never do, and chickens ... they'd probably all die if I tried to take care of chickens," quipped "The Office" alum .
You might have missed her in the trailer for Meghan's new show, but Kaling is set to guest on "With Love, Meghan" as one of Meghan's friends whom she hosts and cooks with. "This is probably one of the most glamorous moments of my life," Kaling says in the trailer. Meghan's newest Netflix show "reimagines the genre of lifestyle programming, blending practical how-to's and candid conversation with friends," according to its official description (via YouTube). Other notable guests include Roy Choi, Alice Waters, and, of course, Meghan's husband Harry.
Meghan and Harry's Netflix partnership
"With Love, Meghan" isn't the first time the Duke and Duchess of Sussex partnered with the hit streamer. In 2020 they signed a multiyear deal with Netflix to create a variety of programming and in 2022 they released the documentary series "Harry & Meghan," which covered their early relationship, wedding, and decision to step back as working royals. "[O]ur focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope. As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us, as is powerful storytelling through a truthful and relatable lens," the couple said in a statement (via The Hollywood Reporter). They and their company Archwell Productions have worked on "Live to Lead," "Heart of Invictus," and "Polo" for the streamer.
After "With Love, Meghan," the couple will turn toward more scripted projects with Netflix. "[T]hey have a movie in development, a [scripted] series that they're working on. So all very early development," Netflix Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria said in 2024 (via Deadline). One of those projects might be an adaptation of Carley Fortune's novel "Meet Me in the Lake" as they acquired the rights to it in 2023.