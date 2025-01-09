With Love From Celebs: The Sign Meghan Markle's Hollywood Reputation Isn't Totally Tarnished

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex have seemingly struggled to find their footing with their own projects after leaving the royal family. That might change, however, when Netflix releases "With Love, Meghan" in January. Buzz has already begun around Meghan's upcoming lifestyle show, and one special guest has given it a ringing endorsement. During a Golden Globes red carpet interview with Deadline, Mindy Kaling gushed about Meghan's new show and her skills as a cook. "[Meghan] unsurprisingly kind of blew me out of the water," Kaling said. "The thing about her recipes and being there is that it's just really accessible. She has a garden from scratch, which I could never do, and chickens ... they'd probably all die if I tried to take care of chickens," quipped "The Office" alum .

Advertisement

You might have missed her in the trailer for Meghan's new show, but Kaling is set to guest on "With Love, Meghan" as one of Meghan's friends whom she hosts and cooks with. "This is probably one of the most glamorous moments of my life," Kaling says in the trailer. Meghan's newest Netflix show "reimagines the genre of lifestyle programming, blending practical how-to's and candid conversation with friends," according to its official description (via YouTube). Other notable guests include Roy Choi, Alice Waters, and, of course, Meghan's husband Harry.