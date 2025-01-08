Strange Things Everyone Ignores About Harry & Meghan's Projects Since Leaving The Royal Family

Ever since Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped back from their royal duties, traveled across the pond, and set up their family in the United States, it seems the pair have been busier than ever. The couple have worked tirelessly to build up their brand while also raising their Sussex children out of the spotlight. They've become Hollywood power players spearheading multi-million dollar deals with different media giants, including Meghan's upcoming new Netflix series, "With Love, Meghan."

As Harry and Meghan have navigated the waters of show business and entrepreneurship, they've also pointed their attention toward philanthropic endeavors, with an eye on improving lives, helping the future and cultivating different communities. This has been achieved through their charitable Archewell Foundation, outreach to numerous different non-profit groups, and Harry's passion project, the Invictus Games.

However, their efforts — both charitable and profitable — haven't been without their own fair share of controversy and drama that many people seem to have overlooked. While the cute couple is frequently facing speculation regarding their marriage, some strange dramas and supposed financial inconsistencies have largely flown under the radar when it comes to the projects they've undertaken since ducking out of the royal family.

