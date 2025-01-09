What We Know About Harry & Meghan's Whereabouts As LA Fires Threaten Their Lavish Home

As Los Angeles and the surrounding area are under siege from devastating fires, many residents have evacuated their homes. A number of the city's most famous locals, like Mark Hamill and Eugene Levy, have already escaped as the fires have raged. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, residents of Montecito, California, haven't yet been forced to leave their lavish home, though that may change depending on the trajectory and severity of the fires. Montecito is about 90 miles from Los Angeles, and, as of this writing, is considered at high risk of fire because of the current weather conditions in the state. The nearest fire has been in Malibu, about 70 miles away. Residents of Montecito have been warned that power may be cut as a safety precaution.

Like all residents in the surrounding areas of the fires, Harry and Meghan are likely preparing to evacuate their Montecito mansion with their rarely-seen children, Archie and Lilibet. Outlets like The Independent have submitted requests for comment from the royals, but, so far, they've remained quiet on the situation, as they are no doubt prioritizing getting ready for whatever they may face next.