What We Know About Harry & Meghan's Whereabouts As LA Fires Threaten Their Lavish Home
As Los Angeles and the surrounding area are under siege from devastating fires, many residents have evacuated their homes. A number of the city's most famous locals, like Mark Hamill and Eugene Levy, have already escaped as the fires have raged. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, residents of Montecito, California, haven't yet been forced to leave their lavish home, though that may change depending on the trajectory and severity of the fires. Montecito is about 90 miles from Los Angeles, and, as of this writing, is considered at high risk of fire because of the current weather conditions in the state. The nearest fire has been in Malibu, about 70 miles away. Residents of Montecito have been warned that power may be cut as a safety precaution.
Like all residents in the surrounding areas of the fires, Harry and Meghan are likely preparing to evacuate their Montecito mansion with their rarely-seen children, Archie and Lilibet. Outlets like The Independent have submitted requests for comment from the royals, but, so far, they've remained quiet on the situation, as they are no doubt prioritizing getting ready for whatever they may face next.
Harry & Meghan's $29.6 million mansion
After "Megxit," Harry & Meghan left the U.K. and eventually found a home — literally and figuratively — in Montecito, California. They fell in love with their mansion after only touring the outside grounds. "We have to get this house," Meghan told The Cut in 2022, describing her feelings after seeing two connected palm trees on the mansion's lawn. Encompassing 18,000 square feet, their mansion boasts nine bedrooms and 16 bathrooms. Other amenities include a wine cellar, a gym, two saunas, a two-bedroom guest house, and more. The couple, who were rumored to be leaving the States for Portugal, purchased their mansion for over $14 million in 2020, and its value has since doubled to $29.6 million, according to Zillow (via Newsweek).
"Montecito itself has cemented its place on the map as one of California's most sought-after celebrity enclaves," Realtor.com executive editor Charlie Lankston told Newsweek of the town. He listed Oprah, Katy Perry, and Orlando Bloom as residents along with the royal couple, as Montecito has become a popular residence for some of the most famous people in the world.