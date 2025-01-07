The Real Reason Harry And Meghan Keep Archie And Lilibet Out Of The Spotlight

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and his wife Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, are among a number of public figures who opt to keep their kids out of the public eye. For most A-listers, choosing to keep their children's identity private is for their own protection, and that's certainly the case for the Sussexes. "Harry has been reluctant to show his children publicly, not out of a desire to hide them but to protect their privacy and safety from potential threats," a friend of the couple told People in December 2024. The source noted that the couple wants their children to live a typical life "without the fear of kidnapping or harm."

The world got a glimpse of the couple's children — Archie, born in 2019, and Lilibet, who was controversially named after her late great-grandmother, born in 2021 — in Meghan and Harry's 2024 Christmas card shared on X by British journalist Omid Scobie. On the card, Prince Harry and Markle included images of their 2024 highlights, one of which showed their children running into their arms for an embrace. While some of the public was satisfied with the view of the children they were getting, others were upset that the kids' faces weren't shown. In noticing the general scrutiny and comments, one X user replied to the journalist's post saying, "Every year that goes by, I think how right they were. One thing I learnt...you have to do what is right for you..."

The Sussexes have unsurprisingly not responded to the repeated requests to see more of the kids, and rightfully so.