3 Big Rumors About Meghan & Harry Buying A Portugal Home

With a home outside of the U.S. secured, rumors are swirling that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might look to leave the country for elsewhere. There are real concerns about Harry's visa and if Trump will attempt to deport the Duke of Sussex.

In Prince Harry's memoir "Spare," he admitted to various drug uses in his earlier years. He wrote he was a "seventeen-year-old willing to try almost anything that would upset the established order," and that included taking cocaine during a hunting weekend. He also admitted to taking cannabis and mushrooms in the memoir. The U.S. visa application asks if the applicant has ever abused and/or was addicted to drugs. If Harry lied about his drug use, it could be used against him for a possible deportation — something Trump seems almost eager to do.

Speaking to Daily Express in February 2024, Trump commented that he thought the Biden administration was too protective of Harry and he made thinly veiled threats toward the Prince, saying he "wouldn't protect [Harry]. He betrayed the Queen. That's unforgivable. He would be on his own if it was down to me." While the courts ruled that Harry's immigration records could remain private, the conservative group the Heritage Foundation, which had filed the initial lawsuit that kickstarted this whole ordeal for Harry, seemingly won't stop their efforts to make Harry's records public.

