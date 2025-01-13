Is Kaitlan Collins Getting Fired From CNN? What We Know
In the wake of the 2024 election, which saw CNN's viewership drastically drop compared to previous election night coverages, rumors swirled that the network would be faced with layoffs — meaning up-and-comer Kaitlan Collins could be in danger. Puck reporter Dylan Byers alleged that CNN CEO Mark Thompson would institute another round of layoffs in the coming months. The network previously let go of 100 people in July 2024, with Thompson saying in a memo, "Turning a great news organization towards the future is not a one-day affair. ... Today's announcements do not answer every question or seek to solve every challenge we face. However, they do represent a significant step forward and I hope you will read about them in that spirit" (via CNN).
Byers' report pondered that CNN's expensive on-air talent might be affected as the network pushes a turn toward the digital side of its business. Pricey talent includes Anderson Cooper, who makes $20 million a year, and Collins, who brings home $3 million. The budding reporter has made quite a name for herself at the network as the host of "The Source with Kaitlan Collins." But, signs point to the news outlet hanging on to Collins.
Kaitlan Collins will be CNN's chief White House correspondent
CNN has tasked Kaitlan Collins with being its anchor and chief White House correspondent for its coverage of the next Donald Trump administration across CNN's website and broadcast TV. "Kaitlan Collins is the perfect person to lead coverage of the new Trump White House, even as she continues to anchor her key primetime show 'The Source,'" CEO Mark Thompson said of the move (via CNN). Collins was previously CNN's White House correspondent during the 2020 election and into the Biden administration.
Thankfully for Collins and her nightly viewers, it seems like the anchor is safe from any looming layoffs as the network gears up for President-elect Trump's second term. They may very much need her too, as one CNN journalist posited that CNN's failing ratings are stemming from their softer reporting on Trump recently. "When we were aggressively covering Trump, we did well. When we are flaccid covering him, the ratings tank," they told The Ankler (via Daily Beast). Collins, known for her frequent bouts with President-elect Donald Trump, is far from soft in her coverage of Trump and could give CNN the boost it needs.