Is Kaitlan Collins Getting Fired From CNN? What We Know

In the wake of the 2024 election, which saw CNN's viewership drastically drop compared to previous election night coverages, rumors swirled that the network would be faced with layoffs — meaning up-and-comer Kaitlan Collins could be in danger. Puck reporter Dylan Byers alleged that CNN CEO Mark Thompson would institute another round of layoffs in the coming months. The network previously let go of 100 people in July 2024, with Thompson saying in a memo, "Turning a great news organization towards the future is not a one-day affair. ... Today's announcements do not answer every question or seek to solve every challenge we face. However, they do represent a significant step forward and I hope you will read about them in that spirit" (via CNN).

Byers' report pondered that CNN's expensive on-air talent might be affected as the network pushes a turn toward the digital side of its business. Pricey talent includes Anderson Cooper, who makes $20 million a year, and Collins, who brings home $3 million. The budding reporter has made quite a name for herself at the network as the host of "The Source with Kaitlan Collins." But, signs point to the news outlet hanging on to Collins.