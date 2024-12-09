CNN's Kaitlan Collins And Donald Trump Have Been Locked In A Bitter Feud

During a somewhat innocuous photo op with Trump and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker at the White House in 2018, Collins was the pool reporter for the event, and asked Trump, "Did Michael Cohen betray you, Mr. President?" twice to no answer (via AP Archive). This was in reference to Trump's lawyer Michael Cohen paying Stormy Daniels hush money to stay silent regarding her sexual encounter with Trump in 2006. "Mr. President, are you worried about what Michael Cohen is about to say to the prosecutors? Are you worried about what is on the other tapes, Mr. President?" Collins added.

"Why is Vladimir Putin not accepting your invitation, Mr. President?" Collins asked after Trump didn't acknowledge her questions. Trump had invited Putin for a fall 2018 White House visit, but Putin hadn't accepted yet. The press were quickly shuffled out of the room without having received any answers from Trump.

Trump was seemingly not a fan of the questions Collins posed, and she was swiftly banned from that afternoon's Rose Garden event. "They said that the questions I asked were inappropriate for that venue. And they said I was shouting," Collins explained (via CNN). Video shows that Collins acted in a manner any other journalist would, and she told deputy chief of staff for communications Bill Shine and press secretary Sarah Sanders, "You're banning me from an event because you didn't like the questions I asked."

