Hallmark Star Cameron Mathison Faces Major Tragedy Amid Devastating LA Fires
As a Hallmark star, actor Cameron Mathison has played characters living in several romantic, happy-go-lucky settings and situations in movies like "The Christmas Club," "A Summer to Remember," and "Very, Very, Valentine." However, real life hasn't been as idyllic for Mathison, especially in the wake of a natural disaster ravaging the Los Angeles area.
On January 9, 2025, Mathison revealed on "Good Morning America" that he tragically lost his home to the 2025 Los Angeles fires. Mathison, who had resided in his Pacific Palisades home for a decade, was able to leave the area safely. However, he lost most of his belongings, save for the clothes on his body and a couple of personal items. "I've been up all night. I can't sleep," he said. "I've lost my home and everything that I own. I have this hoodie, a pair of pants, and two pairs of sneakers left. That's it." While Mathison was grateful to make it out unharmed with the few belongings he was able to take, he also lamented about the irreplaceable possessions he lost and the surreal nature of the situation.
Friends and fans have his back
Though Hallmark star Cameron Mathison lost most of his possessions in the January 2025 Los Angeles fires, he still has an abundance of supporters waiting in his corner. After catching wind of his losses in an Instagram video documenting the destruction of his home, several of Mathison's Hallmark friends and other colleagues joined together to comfort and support him via social media.
"So glad you're safe but just heartbroken for you and everyone affected," Hallmark star Lacey Chabert wrote. "I'm so sorry. Praying and sending you guys all our love." Others, like former "The Bachelor" host Chris Harrison, offered to lend Mathison a hand in the wake of the tragedy. "So sorry," Harrison wrote. "God bless you guys. Anything we can do just say the word." Celebrities including Hallmark Channel's Andrew Walker, "Community" star Yvette Nicole Brown, and "General Hospital" actor Tamara Braun were also among the familiar faces who offered Mathison their best wishes.
Mathison's fans and social media followers also showed sympathy and were thankful that he and his family were unharmed. "This [is] heartbreaking," one user wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "So sorry Cameron for [the] loss of your home." Instagram commenters were similarly heartbroken for the beloved Hallmark actor and rallied behind him during these trying times. "I'm so thankful you & your family are safe," one commenter wrote. "But my heart aches to see the destruction. I'm so sorry @cameronmathison. You guys are all in our prayers."