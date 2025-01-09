Hallmark Star Cameron Mathison Faces Major Tragedy Amid Devastating LA Fires

Though Hallmark star Cameron Mathison lost most of his possessions in the January 2025 Los Angeles fires, he still has an abundance of supporters waiting in his corner. After catching wind of his losses in an Instagram video documenting the destruction of his home, several of Mathison's Hallmark friends and other colleagues joined together to comfort and support him via social media.

"So glad you're safe but just heartbroken for you and everyone affected," Hallmark star Lacey Chabert wrote. "I'm so sorry. Praying and sending you guys all our love." Others, like former "The Bachelor" host Chris Harrison, offered to lend Mathison a hand in the wake of the tragedy. "So sorry," Harrison wrote. "God bless you guys. Anything we can do just say the word." Celebrities including Hallmark Channel's Andrew Walker, "Community" star Yvette Nicole Brown, and "General Hospital" actor Tamara Braun were also among the familiar faces who offered Mathison their best wishes.

Mathison's fans and social media followers also showed sympathy and were thankful that he and his family were unharmed. "This [is] heartbreaking," one user wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "So sorry Cameron for [the] loss of your home." Instagram commenters were similarly heartbroken for the beloved Hallmark actor and rallied behind him during these trying times. "I'm so thankful you & your family are safe," one commenter wrote. "But my heart aches to see the destruction. I'm so sorry @cameronmathison. You guys are all in our prayers."

