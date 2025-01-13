Inside Hallmark Hunk Colin Egglesfield's Journey With Cancer

Some celebrities choose to be open about their cancer diagnosis, such as Kate Middleton, who posted an announcement on Instagram, or "Good Morning America" anchor Robin Roberts, who shared her health issues with viewers. Others, such as actor Stanley Tucci, decide to keep their illness private. Hallmark star Colin Egglesfield fell into the former category, telling the world about his battle with testicular cancer.

Advertisement

He was diagnosed back in 2006, not long after he started working on the long-running soap opera, "All My Children." Speaking to Fox News, Egglesfield admitted that he initially didn't want to discuss his cancer diagnosis, which is understandable.

"I just noticed that my left testicle had swelled up, and I went to see the doctor and he said that we needed to do some tests, ultrasound, a blood test. And they discovered that it was at a pretty advanced stage, and did the surgery and found that some of the cancer cells had gone through the veins and arteries to the kidneys," the actor said. At the time, the disease only affected one testicle, but exactly one year after he was first diagnosed, the doctors discovered it had spread to his other testicle. The likelihood of that happening to someone is only about a 5% chance, so Egglesfield's situation was a rare case.

Advertisement