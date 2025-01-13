Inside Hallmark Hunk Colin Egglesfield's Journey With Cancer
Some celebrities choose to be open about their cancer diagnosis, such as Kate Middleton, who posted an announcement on Instagram, or "Good Morning America" anchor Robin Roberts, who shared her health issues with viewers. Others, such as actor Stanley Tucci, decide to keep their illness private. Hallmark star Colin Egglesfield fell into the former category, telling the world about his battle with testicular cancer.
He was diagnosed back in 2006, not long after he started working on the long-running soap opera, "All My Children." Speaking to Fox News, Egglesfield admitted that he initially didn't want to discuss his cancer diagnosis, which is understandable.
"I just noticed that my left testicle had swelled up, and I went to see the doctor and he said that we needed to do some tests, ultrasound, a blood test. And they discovered that it was at a pretty advanced stage, and did the surgery and found that some of the cancer cells had gone through the veins and arteries to the kidneys," the actor said. At the time, the disease only affected one testicle, but exactly one year after he was first diagnosed, the doctors discovered it had spread to his other testicle. The likelihood of that happening to someone is only about a 5% chance, so Egglesfield's situation was a rare case.
He wrote a book about his experience with cancer
Thankfully, Colin Egglesfield has now been cancer-free for over a decade. He wants to help others fighting the disease, having put in volunteer hours with St. Jude's Children's Hospital, connecting with the kids and their families going through treatment (via Fox News). This experience ultimately led him to write his book, "Agile Artist: Life Lessons From Hollywood and Beyond." The Hallmark star gives insight into his healthcare journey and felt like it was finally time to put pen to paper and share his story with people.
Back in 2019, while in Miami for a charity run benefiting St. Jude, Egglesfield posted a photo of himself typing on a laptop to Instagram. "Writing about my experience with cancer and what it did to me on so many levels and how I grew immensely from it," he captioned the picture. "Whatever you are dealing with, you are not alone! Can't wait to share my book with you all."
Even though it's been years since he fought cancer, Egglesfield hasn't forgotten his struggle. In August 2024, he shared a video to Instagram supporting City of Hope, a comprehensive cancer center, and how he'd be speaking at the organization's Celebration of Life event, as well as taking part in their charity walk, Walk for Hope.