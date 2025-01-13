What Jophielle Love Has Said About Her Departure From General Hospital
Jophielle Love has said goodbye to daytime. She played Violet Finn on the legendary soap opera "General Hospital," and she spoke with Soap Opera Digest about the difficult departure. "I was very sad. It was fun to end it with a tea party, which is Violet's favorite thing to do. But the long good-byes ... so hard. I think I was already crying before they called, 'Action!'" Love's own feelings during the final moments mirrored the journey that her character was going through on the show. "Violet says, 'It's weird to feel so happy and so sad at the same time.' She was happy to be on her way to see her dad, and also incredibly sad to leave her new home and family at the Quartermaines. And I felt just like that on this last day. It was almost like crying while smiling ... and then I realized I was the one going through that door!"
When Love debuted on the soap opera in 2019, fans fell in love with Love instantly! Her adorable optimism was a great contrast to the heavy drama of the soap. Her character Violet was introduced as the secret daughter of Hayden Barnes (played by Rebecca Budig) and Hamilton Finn (played by soap vet Michael Easton). Love said her time on the show "pretty much taught me everything about working on a TV set as an actor. This has been the best learning experience. Now I can't wait to do more."
Jophielle Love is already making a name for herself in Hollywood
Jophielle Love is the latest cast member to move on from "General Hospital," which has seen quite a number of its actors depart in 2024. But this won't be the last fans will see of her. The pint sized princess will remain on the ABC network for her recurring role as Cooper Ormewood on the popular primetime drama "Will Trent." And Love has hinted that in the future, she may venture beyond acting into the world of music. This wouldn't be her first time as a musician, in fact, Love had the opportunity to show off her singing and songwriting skills on "General Hospital." In December 2023, Love performed an original song she co-wrote called "Shine" on the soap opera. It even earned her a Daytime Emmy nomination in 2024 for Outstanding Original Lyrics!
While she has said goodbye for now, the character of Violet may one day return to "General Hospital." At least that's what Love is hoping for. "I don't know how or when, but I hope it is not in too long from now," she told Soap Opera Digest. "It would be great if I could come back with my dad but as we saw, there is no way of knowing what the story will be. I could be back next year or in 10 years!"