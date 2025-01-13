What Jophielle Love Has Said About Her Departure From General Hospital

Jophielle Love has said goodbye to daytime. She played Violet Finn on the legendary soap opera "General Hospital," and she spoke with Soap Opera Digest about the difficult departure. "I was very sad. It was fun to end it with a tea party, which is Violet's favorite thing to do. But the long good-byes ... so hard. I think I was already crying before they called, 'Action!'" Love's own feelings during the final moments mirrored the journey that her character was going through on the show. "Violet says, 'It's weird to feel so happy and so sad at the same time.' She was happy to be on her way to see her dad, and also incredibly sad to leave her new home and family at the Quartermaines. And I felt just like that on this last day. It was almost like crying while smiling ... and then I realized I was the one going through that door!"

When Love debuted on the soap opera in 2019, fans fell in love with Love instantly! Her adorable optimism was a great contrast to the heavy drama of the soap. Her character Violet was introduced as the secret daughter of Hayden Barnes (played by Rebecca Budig) and Hamilton Finn (played by soap vet Michael Easton). Love said her time on the show "pretty much taught me everything about working on a TV set as an actor. This has been the best learning experience. Now I can't wait to do more."