5 Times Megyn Kelly Went Without Makeup

Megyn Kelly has had a lengthy career in front of the camera. After working in the legal profession, Kelly made a stunning transformation and began a TV career. She began by amassing hands-on experience on local TV. "There's no way to get better without doing it a lot, over and over," Kelly explained to The State Journal-Register. By 2004, she was on Fox News. Between covering presidential debates, working for NBC News, and hosting "The Megyn Kelly Show," audiences became very familiar with her TV-ready visage. While Kelly's acknowledged that her on-camera work isn't always perfect, she reportedly has exacting standards for her makeup team. "She was difficult and demanding," Iren Halperin, a former TV makeup artist, informed Page Six in 2018. "If you didn't do what she wanted, she would try to get you in trouble."

Apparently, it takes a lot of product to achieve Kelly's final look. "I wear so much makeup for the camera, but I do make sure I clean my face religiously," Kelly admitted on her eponymous show. "Every night, you've got to wash your face to get off all that makeup and grime." Even though it may be a chore to remove, Kelly's purportedly a makeup fan, and she recommends products. "I'm not getting any money for these endorsements," Kelly explained on her website. "So, you know they are real."

To give her skin a break, Kelly occasionally goes sans makeup, and her fans really enjoy catching a glimpse of her bare-faced.