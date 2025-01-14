Inside Kelly Rizzo And Breckin Meyer's Relationship

Moving on following the death of a partner is never easy. But fortunately for Bob Saget's widow Kelly Rizzo, her new beau Breckin Meyer has been nothing but supportive and understanding. The celebrity couple made things official in February 2024, just over two years after the beloved comedian unexpectedly passed away in 2022. And the host of "Unfiltered with Kelly Rizzo" made it clear that Saget is far from a taboo topic in her new relationship. While accompanying Meyer to a watch party for the 2024 Grammys, she confirmed to E! News that they were an item, while also acknowledging, "It took a while to get to the point where I'm like, 'OK, I think [Saget would] be happy with it.'"

Rizzo, who married Saget in 2018, also revealed that the "Full House" alum's three adult daughters (from his previous relationship with ex-wife Sherri Kramer) totally approved of her new romance. The following month, Rizzo took to TikTok to clap back at people accusing her of moving on from her late hubby too quickly. "Unless you are a widow or a widower, you truly have absolutely no place and no right to comment on this, because you do not know what it's like," she asserted. Rizzo subsequently gushed to E! News about how brilliant Meyer had been throughout the complicated grieving process. "Since day one, that's just been such a big thing with him," she proclaimed. "He knew what I went through, and he appreciated it and accepted it — and always likes to talk about Bob."

