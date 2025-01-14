Times Ginger Zee Brutally Shut Down Online Haters

Ginger Zee isn't just a scientist — she's a master of the online mic drop. The chief meteorologist for ABC News receives a fair share of online insults for the way she dresses, does her makeup, and for her weather predictions. "Troll" is the name the internet has given folks like these who bash others online for the sole purpose of upsetting them, and Zee knows how to handle them. Her responses? Stronger than any Category 5.

Advertisement

Our first example is from October 2020, when an X (formerly Twitter) user named Melissa replied to a picture Zee had shared. "Ouch I think [Ginger Zee] needs to fire her stylists (esp. Makeup) its a tad stark and reminiscent of bad 80's punk/hooker. A beautiful lady though ... more natural [would] be a better way to go," she wrote. The meteorologist did not wait long before replying. "I didn't know a lot of '80s punk/hookers' as mentioned below — but unfortunately I can't fire my stylist, makeup or hair — BECAUSE ITS ME," she clapped back. "Y'all are fired up this Friday. I'm loving it. Also, enjoy your weekend!"

While many might be embarrassed to retweet a mean comment about their physique, showcasing it to their millions of followers, Zee is not in that crowd. She once retweeted a person who told her on X, "Mrs. Zee it's time to do something with your hair. Zee replied with a picture of herself on the "Good Morning America" set with loose hair. "What should be done exactly?" she wrote alongside the image. Responses like these may seem like she is curious about that person's opinion, but she's most likely sending the message that whenever they trash-talk, she can take it.

Advertisement