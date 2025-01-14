Times Ginger Zee Brutally Shut Down Online Haters
Ginger Zee isn't just a scientist — she's a master of the online mic drop. The chief meteorologist for ABC News receives a fair share of online insults for the way she dresses, does her makeup, and for her weather predictions. "Troll" is the name the internet has given folks like these who bash others online for the sole purpose of upsetting them, and Zee knows how to handle them. Her responses? Stronger than any Category 5.
Our first example is from October 2020, when an X (formerly Twitter) user named Melissa replied to a picture Zee had shared. "Ouch I think [Ginger Zee] needs to fire her stylists (esp. Makeup) its a tad stark and reminiscent of bad 80's punk/hooker. A beautiful lady though ... more natural [would] be a better way to go," she wrote. The meteorologist did not wait long before replying. "I didn't know a lot of '80s punk/hookers' as mentioned below — but unfortunately I can't fire my stylist, makeup or hair — BECAUSE ITS ME," she clapped back. "Y'all are fired up this Friday. I'm loving it. Also, enjoy your weekend!"
While many might be embarrassed to retweet a mean comment about their physique, showcasing it to their millions of followers, Zee is not in that crowd. She once retweeted a person who told her on X, "Mrs. Zee it's time to do something with your hair. Zee replied with a picture of herself on the "Good Morning America" set with loose hair. "What should be done exactly?" she wrote alongside the image. Responses like these may seem like she is curious about that person's opinion, but she's most likely sending the message that whenever they trash-talk, she can take it.
She turns online shade into sunshine
Ginger Zee is no stranger to controversial outfits, and people can be nasty when they spot one on her. In early 2024, she wore a dress with a snakeskin belt that was similar in color to her skin. An X user named Larry mistakenly thought that she was showing her stomach with a two part dress. "Why are you showing your stomach on TV," they wrote. "Come on. Show some class. Be a role model. Wear clothing appropriately for the show. For God's sake it's January." Multiple fans replied defending her, but he probably did not expect the scientist herself to reply as well. "Hi Larry," she tweeted, addressing him by his name, "that was a belt, not my midrift [sic]. It is snakeskin..."
Earlier, in October 2020, she wrote on an Instagram post (via The US Sun), "NOW I KNOW WHAT I WANT TO BE FOR HALLOWEEN... seriously — please go watch my next post!! The trolls are on fire today... and my goodness I am loving it." She went on, letting the trolls know that their insults might actually be benefiting her. "Just throw it in the folder for a giggle-inducing coffee table book someday," she wrote. It might be a joke, but picture Zee actually publishing a book of mean tweets, and all these trolls ended up generating profit for her!
Why can't some people keep their mean comments to themselves? It could be plain anger, it could be a case of wardrobe envy, or it could just be attention-seeking, which is Zee's theory. "If they needed attention, it gives it to them so hopefully they can feel better," she wrote in the same Instagram post.
Her fans are also happy to take on the haters
Fans online rush to defend Ginger Zee whenever haters loom in. "Hopefully you won't get any haters today Ginger," one user wrote on X. "I'm afraid about what all the trolls are commenting," someone else on Facebook post of one of her family photos: She, her husband, and their two children were showing off their matching Halloween costumes of John Hughes' 1985 film, "Weird Science," where she showed her legs in all their glory. It seems like it is well-known amongst her followers that no matter what she wears, someone will find a way to critique her. "No worries about them," she replied to the last person, letting her fans know she's got her own back. She went on, saying, "I don't usually have time but tonight I'm having a party. A BLOCKING PARTY," demonstrating that while clapping back can sometimes be fun, it's also necessary to draw the limits and steer clear from some negativity.
Sometimes, in simplicity lies power. Responding to an insult on Instagram calling Zee "awful", she kept her composure and replied with a simple "Thanks for your opinion." Her irony and ability to be straightforward are some of the elements that make her clapbacks even more legendary. It's no surprise that fans often jump in to praise her for her wits. In this interaction, one said, "You're so demure, so mindful when faced with crazy internet trolls. You're the best."
She has shown resilience amid living with mental health issues
Many brave celebrities out there have stood up to bullies, either in real life or online, and the internet loves to see bad guys get put in their place. After all, receiving online insults can be responsible for heightened levels of depression, anxiety, and stress, according to a 2024 study in the International Journal of Public Health Science. So seeing someone receive baseless hate almost on the daily and handling it with grace can be inspiring, especially when it's someone like Ginger Zee. The meteorologist revealed in "Natural Disaster: I Cover Them. I Am One" that she has lived with depression and anxiety for years, even to the point of attempting suicide. She also lives with a shocking health condition — narcolepsy.
In her book, she mentions that it is important for her to "recognize and acknowledge how the other person is feeling, but then block it from jumping into my space." It makes sense that she might apply this philosophy when reading and answering mean comments from angry people online: She does not allow that anger to "jump into her space". The television personality also writes that when confronted with another person's negative actions, she can say, "I am sorry you feel that way." "You can genuinely feel empathy or compassion without absorbing all their negativity," she wrote. "Especially when it has nothing to do with you." It's only natural, then, that Zee's confident reactions to internet trolls are uplifting for fans.
Ginger Zee proves women can excel in STEM and fashion
Ginger Zee's looks aren't the only thing trolls bash her for — many try to downplay her knowledge of meteorology. Case in point: A man on X named Peter, whose account no longer exists. "You're paid millions to read cue cards," he wrote, inferring that other people do the work of reading the weather and give notes to Zee that tell her what to say (via Hello!). She defended her work, saying on X, "Can you please get me paid millions and no, I don't read anything — I ad lib. I'm a scientist who talks about science — with no script." What folks like Peter don't know is that Zee has a Bachelor of Science degree in meteorology from Valparaiso University and minored in two subjects minors: mathematics and Spanish. Still, this man found it hard to believe she was an actual scientist. "A scientist? Sorry baby," he wrote. "You're a weather girl who looks good in a skirt."
Why would it be hard to believe she's a seasoned forecaster? The news anchor has a theory: Because of the way she dresses. "Peter — I only comment back to you a second time in case others need the education," she wrote back. "Women can be scientists AND look good in a skirt. I happen to be one of those women. Don't project your anger and frustration on others without knowing the facts." Just a quick Google search should be enough for internet trolls to get informed about the ABC meteorologists' cultivated nature. Besides her college credentials, she has also competed in "Celebrity Jeopardy!" and written three books.
Climate change deniers are not fond of her, as expected
Ginger Zee is aware that talking about climate change can be a touchy subject in America. According to a 2023 survey by Pew Research Center, almost half of the country does not see it as a major threat, and these people aren't shy about telling her. For instance, in the midst of the 2023 summer, Zee talked in her show about how "devastating" the heat wave at the time was, which affected marine life, but some folks were convinced she was lying. "I see you keeping up with the propaganda campaign on global warming or earth on fire or whatever u people say it is today," one person wrote on X (via The U.S. Sun). Zee did not stay silent. "And I see you still haven't gotten a profile picture," she replied, calling the person out for not being brave enough to show their face. "Thanks so much I am just here presenting data."
Similarly, when Hurricane Ian was striking the southeast United States in 2022, Zee reported from Sanibel Island on her X account that the tropical cyclone was close. "Sanibel Island tonight for ABC World News," she wrote (via Newsweek). "Don't worry we are out of here before worst (sic) of storm tomorrow!" Minutes later, a user replied, "Great theatrics ... I live about 10 miles from where you were and spent the afternoon in the pool." But when the forecast is cloudy with a chance of trolls, Zee clears the skies! "The storm isn't here yet ... it's tomorrow," she replied. They got schooled, and they kinda needed it, as Hurricane Ian ended up being the deadliest hurricane to strike Florida since the 1935 Labor Day Hurricane. Looks like Ginger's got 100% accuracy in storming through the negativity!