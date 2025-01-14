How Ethel Kennedy Met RFK

Robert F. Kennedy and Ethel Kennedy didn't just thrive in politics. In their 18 years of marriage, they welcomed 11 kids and fought together for social justice reforms. Robert worked as attorney general during his brother John F. Kennedy's presidency, and Ethel always supported his civil rights efforts, even after his tragic, untimely death. Yet the start of their relationship is not a common one.

It was 1945, and 17-year-old Ethel Skakel went on a ski trip in Quebec with friends. Among the group was the 20-year-old Robert, her friend Jean Kennedy's brother. Ethel was smitten. She told People that "as soon as [I] met him" she was certain they'd get married. "No maybe about it," she said. However, things didn't go her way at first. RFK and her sister Patricia Skakel were in a relationship, which lasted two years. Not long after their breakup, Robert and Ethel hit it off, and in 1950, they said their I dos. And so, one of the most famous families in American history soon added 11 more members to their team.

Ethel passionately supported Robert and John's political careers. When JFK became president, he apparently recognized the couple's captivating aura, to the point of sending them on a 14-country tour. Biographer Jerry Oppenheimer wrote in "The Other Mrs. Kennedy" that they were reportedly treated with the same kind of reverence JFK and his wife Jackie Kennedy would've received. Ethel later encouraged RFK to run for president in 1968, after his successful campaign for the Senate. According to Evan Thomas, who wrote the "Robert Kennedy: His Life" biography, "Kennedy's wife, always his most fervent believer, was the most consistent advocate of a race for the White House" (via NBC News).

