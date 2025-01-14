Where Jessica Biel & Justin Timberlake Stand After His DWI Drama
Justin Timberlake caught a lucky break after he was arrested for a DWI on June 18, 2024. While driving in Sag Harbor, New York, Timberlake basically announced he was drunk to nearby officers, who saw him swerving on the road and running a stop sign. Timberlake was subsequently arrested after failing to prove his sobriety. A few more court appearances followed over a few months, while a proper verdict for Timberlake's crime was being considered.
Ultimately, Timberlake agreed to a plea deal on September 13, 2024. Thanks to the verdict, Timberlake had to perform 25 hours of community service and pay a $500 fine, a punishment that must've been a step above the jail time he was potentially facing. But the real punishment might've been waiting for him at home, as his wife Jessica Biel was well aware of her husband's transgressions. As one could guess, a source confided to the Daily Mail that Biel wasn't very happy with her husband. "Jessica is disappointed but he is her husband so she is by his side and will have his back through all of it," the source alleged.
Another source let People know not too long ago that Biel and Timberlake are still married, but the DWI is yet another rough patch on a list of problems they've had to work through. However, it was noted that Timberlake was doing his part in trying to "make up for" his highly publicized DWI arrest, showing that the hitmaker has been willing to put in considerable work to rectify his mistake. "They are both committed to staying married," the insider said. "Jess thinks he's a wonderful dad. They're a great team."
Jessica Biel called staying with Justin Timberlake while apart a work in progress
Additionally, a problem that Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel also had to deal with was remaining close when they were physically apart. Since April 29, 2024, Timberlake has been headlining his Forget Tomorrow world tour, which Biel and their children have occasionally accompanied him on.
But Biel can't be with Timberlake all the time while he's out traveling the globe, a challenge she admitted could be difficult getting used to. Especially when it's the first time Biel has been watching their two children alone. "It's always a work in progress," she said on The View. "It's constantly trying to find the balance, trying to find the time when we can connect." Fortunately, Biel pointed out that technology was a massive help in their temporary long-distance relationship. "Thank goodness for Zoom and Facetime," she said. "That is like, for traveling families, for everybody really, for parents who are gone a lot, that's been really helpful."
Biel further reassured viewers that she and her husband "would get through it" despite how exhausted they both were. Incidentally, Timberlake received his DWI during his Forget Tomorrow tour, most likely making an already difficult time even harder between the couple. Still, it doesn't seem they're going to let their mistakes or careers get in the way of 12 long years of marriage any time soon. Depending on whether or not they last, Timberlake and Biel might prove there's nothing their relationship can't survive.