Where Jessica Biel & Justin Timberlake Stand After His DWI Drama

Justin Timberlake caught a lucky break after he was arrested for a DWI on June 18, 2024. While driving in Sag Harbor, New York, Timberlake basically announced he was drunk to nearby officers, who saw him swerving on the road and running a stop sign. Timberlake was subsequently arrested after failing to prove his sobriety. A few more court appearances followed over a few months, while a proper verdict for Timberlake's crime was being considered.

Advertisement

Ultimately, Timberlake agreed to a plea deal on September 13, 2024. Thanks to the verdict, Timberlake had to perform 25 hours of community service and pay a $500 fine, a punishment that must've been a step above the jail time he was potentially facing. But the real punishment might've been waiting for him at home, as his wife Jessica Biel was well aware of her husband's transgressions. As one could guess, a source confided to the Daily Mail that Biel wasn't very happy with her husband. "Jessica is disappointed but he is her husband so she is by his side and will have his back through all of it," the source alleged.

Another source let People know not too long ago that Biel and Timberlake are still married, but the DWI is yet another rough patch on a list of problems they've had to work through. However, it was noted that Timberlake was doing his part in trying to "make up for" his highly publicized DWI arrest, showing that the hitmaker has been willing to put in considerable work to rectify his mistake. "They are both committed to staying married," the insider said. "Jess thinks he's a wonderful dad. They're a great team."

Advertisement