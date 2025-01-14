Fox News Host Laura Ingraham Can't Escape Plastic Surgery Rumors
Like her fellow Fox News personalities, or any media figure, for that matter, "The Ingraham Angle" host Laura Ingraham will never be immune from having her looks noticed and analyzed on a mass scale. With that in mind, dodging rumors and criticisms regarding her appearance is an inescapable reality that she has to face, even as she makes her way through her 60s.
As has been the fate of her colleagues like Fox News host Brett Baier and conservative commentator Tomi Lahren, Ingraham has also been noticed for her seemingly altered appearance, which has sparked accusations surrounding possible plastic surgery or cosmetic procedures she could have undergone. Among the possible changes Ingraham might have made, perhaps the most obvious examples can be seen in her lips, cheeks, and forehead. Several of her Instagram posts, like one video she shared in December 2024, expose her possible adjustments, like her seemingly larger lips, lack of facial wrinkles, and her ultra-defined cheeks and jawline. Though Ingraham hasn't been up front about any cosmetic alterations, it can't be denied that her complexion appears unnaturally polished, especially for somebody her age.
The internet noticed her potential plastic surgery
While speculating that Fox News' Laura Ingraham possibly went under the knife and received plastic surgery at some point during her career, some X, formerly known as Twitter, users took to the platform and voiced their opinions on what sort of work she might have had done. Among their suggestions, many support the idea she's received either Botox injections or fillers. "Whenever I see Laura Ingraham, and it's not often, I can't help but focus on the amount of botox and fillers around her mouth area," one X user wrote in December 2024. "Laura Ingraham had too much botox," another X user said in May of the same year.
Some X commenters expressed concern about her supposedly altered features, and stated her potential procedures were detrimental to her natural good looks. Though opinions regarding her appearance vary, a recurring consensus among X users is that, if her plastic surgery rumors are, indeed, truthful, it's possible she might have gone a little too far making cosmetic changes. "Laura Ingraham did not need to get botox," another X user said in August 2023. "She would look fine without it."