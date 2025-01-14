Fox News Host Laura Ingraham Can't Escape Plastic Surgery Rumors

Like her fellow Fox News personalities, or any media figure, for that matter, "The Ingraham Angle" host Laura Ingraham will never be immune from having her looks noticed and analyzed on a mass scale. With that in mind, dodging rumors and criticisms regarding her appearance is an inescapable reality that she has to face, even as she makes her way through her 60s.

Advertisement

As has been the fate of her colleagues like Fox News host Brett Baier and conservative commentator Tomi Lahren, Ingraham has also been noticed for her seemingly altered appearance, which has sparked accusations surrounding possible plastic surgery or cosmetic procedures she could have undergone. Among the possible changes Ingraham might have made, perhaps the most obvious examples can be seen in her lips, cheeks, and forehead. Several of her Instagram posts, like one video she shared in December 2024, expose her possible adjustments, like her seemingly larger lips, lack of facial wrinkles, and her ultra-defined cheeks and jawline. Though Ingraham hasn't been up front about any cosmetic alterations, it can't be denied that her complexion appears unnaturally polished, especially for somebody her age.

Advertisement