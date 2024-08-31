Expert Weighs In On Tomi Lahren's Transformation Amid Plastic Surgery Rumors

Dr. Mariano Busso told The List, "There are two elements that stand out in this transformation: her face shape changed from round to triangular (the base of this triangle would be at the level of her eyes and vertex on the chin), and there is an increased definition on her jawline."

As for what procedures (or natural causes) could have resulted in such a change, Dr. Russo had a few different theories. It could have been, "buccal fat pad removal or bichectomy [which] removes fat from the cheek and slims the lower face." Buccal fat removal, which helps accentuate your cheekbones, has been trending in recent years with a number of celebs who have had (or have been rumored to have had) the procedure. Chrissy Teigen, for one, has confirmed that she's had buccal fat removal surgery, and others have theorized that Kendall Jenner, Angelina Jolie, and Lea Michele have also had the procedure.

Then again, Lahren's face shape could have changed naturally. As Dr. Busso reminded us, "significant weight loss can have a similar effect." Lahren has talked about having issues with her body image in the past, including in her book "Never Play Dead: How the Truth Makes You Unstoppable." In 2019, she shared a picture of herself on Instagram, saying it showed her as "WAY too skinny" after eating very little following a bad breakup. So, weight fluctuation over time certainly could be a potential explanation for her changing look.

If you are struggling with an eating disorder, or know someone who is, help is available. Visit the National Eating Disorders Association website or contact NEDA's Live Helpline at 1-800-931-2237. You can also receive 24/7 Crisis Support via text (send NEDA to 741-741).