90 Day Fiancé Stories That Ended In Tragedy
This article contains details about domestic violence situations.
When TLC's "90 Day Fiance" premiered in 2014, it proved to be on the cutting edge of reality TV. Not only did the series shine an intriguing light on the K-1 visa process, but it also provided a smorgasbord of raunchy entertainment. Nowadays, "90 Day Fiance" has spawned multiple spin-offs and amassed an enormous fanbase. Many cast members have used their platform to launch lucrative social media careers, and some have managed to extend their fame well beyond their time on the show. But for other participants, the "90 Day" experience was anything but glamorous.
Some former cast members have accused TLC of exploiting them and exaggerating their stories for ratings. Cassia Tavares, who starred in Season 2, didn't mince words when discussing her thoughts about the show. "It's a meme factory. It's a freak show," Tavares told her Instagram followers in 2022 (via Reddit). She added, "My problem is the show INSISTING on the stereotype that immigrants are after a green card and that Americans are the ones being taken advantage of."
In addition to purportedly promoting stereotypes, the franchise has also been criticized for platforming domestic abusers. Throughout the years, numerous participants have exhibited physical aggression and emotionally abusive behavior on camera with seemingly no repercussions from TLC. With these issues in mind, it's no surprise that the "90 Day" franchise is a hotbed for troubling events. For the folks listed below, their worst tragedies unfolded after the cameras stopped rolling.
Jason Hitch died from COVID-19
Jason Hitch starred in Season 2 of "90 Day Fiance" with his Brazilian beau, Cassia Tavares. The pair had a memorable run on the series thanks to their incessant arguing and their 15-year age gap (which actually pales in comparison to the biggest age gaps on "90 Day Fiance"). Despite their differences, the couple tied the knot at the end of their season. They stayed married for a few years, but ultimately divorced in 2018. In an interview with Starcasm, Tavares stated that she left Hitch because of his controlling and abusive behavior. Just when it seemed like this "90 Day" story couldn't get any worse, things took another tragic turn.
In December 2021, the reality star's family announced to TMZ that Hitch's heartbreaking death was due to COVID-19. According to his sister, Hitch was being treated in the ICU when he succumbed to the illness. She also noted that Hitch had not taken the COVID-19 vaccine, a fact that struck a nerve with some fans. Hitch's death was met with mixed reactions. While some viewers expressed their condolences, others proclaimed that Hitch had caused his own death by refusing to get vaccinated. In 2022, Tavares defended her ex-husband in a series of now-expired Instagram stories. "It was his choice not to get vaccinated, but I think it's sad when people say 'he deserved it.' I don't think he did," she wrote (via Reddit). "It's just sad, he was another victim of online disinformation, and unfortunately, we all know what happened."
Anny Francisco and Robert Springs faced the heartbreaking death of their son
Anny Francisco and Robert Springs shared their story on Season 7 of "90 Day Fiance." Despite getting engaged just 8 hours after their first in-person rendezvous, the couple proved to be rock-solid. They got hitched at the end of their season and went on to star in several more "90 Day" spin-offs. In 2020, the duo welcomed their first child, a daughter named Brenda Aaliyah. Their son, Adriel Hassan, came along the following year.
A few months after Adriel's birth, Francisco revealed on social media that the infant had been hospitalized. Eventually, Adriel was discharged and their lives seemingly went back to normal. However, in April 2022, Francisco and Springs shared heartbreaking family news: Adriel had died at just seven months old. In a heart-wrenching Instagram post, Francisco wrote, "Today is one of the worst days of my life, my son Adriel Springs died, I am devastated and my family... life is so hard and difficult." She also alluded to a heart condition as the cause of her son's death.
In an interview with Us Weekly, Springs opened up about dealing with the tremendous loss. "It is really tough. You just have to lean on each other, put your faith in God's hands," the reality star shared. He added, "You just got to look for brighter days. It's not going to rain all the time." In their case, brighter days did indeed come: the couple welcomed another baby boy in late 2023.
Colt Johnson suffered a devastating injury
Colt Johnson rose to infamy when he starred in Season 6 with his then-girlfriend, Larissa Dos Santos Lima. The show chronicled their rocky courtship, which culminated in a tumultuous marriage. Johnson and Dos Santos Lima went on to appear on the spin-off "Happily Ever After?" but their love story did not end happily: the couple divorced in 2019. The following year, Johnson moved on with his new flame, Vanessa Guerra — and naturally, TLC was there to document this new romance.
In late 2022, Johnson had a devastating accident that left him with a broken leg. As Guerra later explained on social media, the injury resulted in numerous surgeries and a lengthy hospital stay. In 2023, Guerra revealed that Johnson had broken his leg while filming a segment for the "90 Day" spin-off, "The Last Resort." She also accused TLC of indirectly causing Johnson's injury.
The allegation came when Guerra shared a promo video for the "The Last Resort" on Instagram (via Reddit) and wrote, "Oh look, the show Colt and I were filming before they had the genius idea of putting him on a trampoline and telling him EXACTLY how to jump which lead [sic] to his broken leg." She concluded the statement with a pair of middle finger emojis, leaving zero ambiguity about her feelings toward the network. In another Instagram story, Guerra claimed that she and Johnson were supposed to be in an upcoming season of "The Last Resort" but the network had dropped them after Johnson's injury.
Hamza Moknii and Memphis Smith had a messy divorce and a devastating custody battle
Memphis Smith and Hamza Moknii starred on Season 5 of "Before the 90 Days." Smith has opened up about her journey to find love, describing how the pair were still getting to know each other when she journeyed to Tunisia to meet Moknii in person for the first time. Nonetheless, they decided to take the plunge: at the end of their season, the couple got married in a stunning Tunisian ceremony. Things got even more interesting during their honeymoon when Smith announced her pregnancy. Despite the breakneck pace of their relationship, the couple seemed to be making it work. By the time they filmed the tell-all, Moknii had already moved to America and was building his life with Smith. In October 2021, the pair welcomed their daughter, Kiori Love Moknii.
Unfortunately, their union didn't last. The couple divorced in October 2022, and a bitter custody battle ensued. In court documents, Smith accused Moknii of being abusive towards her. She also blasted her ex on social media, claiming that Moknii had only married her for a green card. When Smith was granted primary custody of their daughter, Moknii and his family accused her of withholding the child from Moknii. In 2022, Moknii stated that he was "broken inside" due to being separated from his daughter. "I won't be okay until I see my daughter again," he wrote in a now-expired Instagram story (via Reddit). "I am trying to get through each day. Some of you don't really know my pain."
Geoffrey Paschel went to prison for domestic abuse
Geoffery Paschel was featured on Season 4 of "Before the 90 Days" when he traveled to Russia to meet his online girlfriend, Varya Malina. After a series of ups and downs, Paschel finally popped the question and Malina moved in with him in Tennessee. It seemed like this "90 Day" story might result in a happily-ever-after — however, things took a sinister turn when fans discovered a disturbing secret about Paschel. As it turns out, there was much more to him than the nice-guy persona he portrayed on television.
In 2019, Paschel was arrested for brutally assaulting his ex-fiancee, Kristen Wilson. According to court documents, Paschel dragged Wilson by her hair and hit her numerous times, leaving her bruised, bleeding, and concussed. The reality star went to trial in 2023 and was convicted of aggravated kidnapping and domestic assault. He received an 18-year prison sentence. Despite the horrific nature of his crimes, Malina attended the trial in support of Paschel. As of December 2024, Paschel and Malina are still a couple. These days, Malina's Instagram account is a smattering of personal updates, travel content, and tributes to her incarcerated beau. Paschel appealed his conviction in 2022, but the appeal was ultimately denied.
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.
Paul and Karine Staehle lost custody of their two children
Paul and Karine Staehle made their debut on Season 1 of "Before the 90 Days." After starting their relationship online, Paul jetted to Brazil to meet Karine in person. Their storyline featured heaps of drama, but the pair ultimately made it down the aisle. Their journey continued on "Happily Ever After?" where Karine moved to Kentucky to start her life with Paul. The pair welcomed their first child, Pierre, in 2019, followed by Ethan in 2021. However, even with the birth of their children, their home life was far from happy. The couple fought constantly, and they often vented about their marital strife publicly on social media. In 2021, a video depicting a physical fight between the couple began circulating online. The pair broke up in the wake of the video scandal.
In 2022, Child Protective Services (CPS) stepped in and removed their two sons from their home. Paul later told Newsweek that the kids were initially placed in foster care, but his cousin later took custody of them. "The children were taken because we had a lot of verbal altercations, which in Kentucky they take very seriously," the reality star explained. He also stated that he and Karine were involved in therapy and parenting classes in an effort to get their children back. As of December 2024, Paul and Karine have yet to regain custody of their boys. However, they do share occasional updates about the situation with their social media followers.
Leida Margaretha faced serious legal troubles
When Leida Margaretha appeared on Season 6 of "90 Day Fiance," she became one of the biggest villains to ever grace the franchise. The trouble began shortly after she traveled from Indonesia to marry her American fiance, Eric Rosenbrook. As soon as she arrived, Margaretha began driving a wedge between Rosenbrook and his three daughters, whom he shares with his ex-wife. Things came to a head when Magaretha kicked Rosenbrook's eldest daughter out of the home they all shared. However, despite the hailstorm of drama surrounding them, the couple exchanged wedding vows at the end of their 90 days.
After their season aired, Margaretha and Rosenbrook flamed "90 Day Fiance" on social media, claiming that the show had maliciously given them a bad edit. After allegedly receiving death threats from disgruntled fans, the pair vowed to wash their hands of TLC forever. Unfortunately for the couple, their troubles didn't end when the show stopped filming. In 2023, Margaretha was arrested for stealing money from her employer. The reality star received three felony charges, including wire fraud, theft, and bail jumping. At the time of writing, Margaretha is still awaiting trial. However, if she is convicted of these crimes, the reality star could face a hefty jail sentence.
Josh Weinstein's son was involved in a horrific accident
Josh Weinstein entered the "90 Day" universe when he fell for Natalie Podiakova on Season 2 of "The Single Life." The couple got off to a strong start — but before long, infidelity and commitment issues clouded their relationship. In 2024, the pair appeared on "The Last Resort."
While Weinstein's love life seems to be filled with uncertainty, there's one relationship he never wavers on: his relationship with his kids. The reality star has two children, and by the looks of his social media, he's an incredibly devoted father. Sadly, Weinstein's world was upended in February 2024 when his 17-year-old son, Jett Weinstein, was involved in a horrific car accident. Weinstein broke the news on Instagram, stating that Jett was "fighting for his life" after being airlifted out of the crash site. Tragically, Jett's 16-year-old friend was killed in the crash. As for Jett, his injuries were so severe that his right leg had to be amputated.
Fortunately, doctors were able to save Jett's life. Since the accident, Weinstein has shared numerous updates about his son's recovery journey, which includes rigorous physical therapy. In June 2024, the reality star posted a heartwarming tribute to Jett on his 18th birthday. "I could not imagine my life without you, and I'm just so thankful and blessed that you're still with me," Weinstein gushed on Instagram. "I love you with all my heart and all my being and I look forward to our journeys ahead."
Rachel and Jon Walters parted ways after Jon's visa was denied
Rachel and Jon Walters appeared in Season 2 of "Before the 90 Days." The pair fell in love after meeting on a karaoke app, and their relationship quickly blossomed. TLC followed along as Rachel crossed the pond to meet John in person for the first time. Before long, the pair said "I do" during an intimate ceremony in the English countryside. It may have seemed like a fairytale ending, but the reality was far more complicated. For starters, Rachel had a daughter from a previous relationship, and her custody situation prevented her from moving abroad. To make matters worse, Jon had a criminal history thanks to a bar fight he'd gotten into during college. Due to his rap sheet, the couple knew that Jon likely wouldn't be allowed to move to the U.S.
After their season, Rachel and Jon were forced to live on separate continents while trying to secure Jon's spousal visa. Still, they remained hopeful that love would prevail. After several years and thousands of dollars in legal fees, the couple submitted Jon's visa application. In 2021, the pair received a devastating blow when Jon's visa was denied. They filed a waiver in an effort to overturn the decision — but by 2024, Jon was no closer to receiving his visa. With this realization, the couple decided to end their relationship. "We have unfortunately, grown too far apart," Rachel shared in an Instagram post. "The decision has been made, on our end, to not continue."
David Murphey died after a lengthy health battle
Fans will recognize David Murphey from Season 4 of "Before the 90 Days." The Las Vegas resident had been dating his Ukrainian girlfriend, Lana, for seven years — the only problem was that he'd never seen her in person. After connecting with Lana on a dating website, Murphey had made several trips to visit her in Ukraine, but she'd repeatedly bailed on him. During his time on the show, David made another attempt to meet Lana in Ukraine — and this time, she showed up. The pair seemingly hit it off, and they got engaged at the end of their season. Unfortunately, things didn't work out and the couple parted ways. Following his "90 Day" escapade, Murphey returned to his relatively quiet life. However, he continued sharing life updates with fans on social media.
In March 2023, Murphey revealed to his Instagram followers that he'd "been in and out of the hospital," but his doctors hadn't yet been able to diagnose his condition. Tragically, the reality star died on December 11, 2024 at age 66. Murphey's family shared the news via a post on his Instagram page. "David was a veteran, small business owner, and software engineer," his loved ones wrote. They added, "His time on the show allowed him to connect with viewers, see the world, and share his experiences with his thousands of followers on Instagram. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and fans."