90 Day Fiancé Stories That Ended In Tragedy

This article contains details about domestic violence situations.

When TLC's "90 Day Fiance" premiered in 2014, it proved to be on the cutting edge of reality TV. Not only did the series shine an intriguing light on the K-1 visa process, but it also provided a smorgasbord of raunchy entertainment. Nowadays, "90 Day Fiance" has spawned multiple spin-offs and amassed an enormous fanbase. Many cast members have used their platform to launch lucrative social media careers, and some have managed to extend their fame well beyond their time on the show. But for other participants, the "90 Day" experience was anything but glamorous.

Some former cast members have accused TLC of exploiting them and exaggerating their stories for ratings. Cassia Tavares, who starred in Season 2, didn't mince words when discussing her thoughts about the show. "It's a meme factory. It's a freak show," Tavares told her Instagram followers in 2022 (via Reddit). She added, "My problem is the show INSISTING on the stereotype that immigrants are after a green card and that Americans are the ones being taken advantage of."

In addition to purportedly promoting stereotypes, the franchise has also been criticized for platforming domestic abusers. Throughout the years, numerous participants have exhibited physical aggression and emotionally abusive behavior on camera with seemingly no repercussions from TLC. With these issues in mind, it's no surprise that the "90 Day" franchise is a hotbed for troubling events. For the folks listed below, their worst tragedies unfolded after the cameras stopped rolling.

