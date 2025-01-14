What Barack Obama & Eminem Have Said About Each Other

Kamala Harris's campaign in the lead-up to November 2024's election included many notable guests and famous faces, like Beyonce and Willie Nelson. At an October rally in Detroit, MI, she enlisted the aid of Detroit megastar, Eminem, and former president Barack Obama.

"I have done a lot of rallies, so I don't usually get nervous. But I was feeling some kind of way following Eminem," President Obama said to the crowd of Harris supporters after an introduction by Eminem. Instead of diving straight into a speech or speaking about the 2024 election, he decided to try something a little new: rapping.

Obama raps Eminem's "Lose Yourself," after being introduced by the rapper at a rally for Harris in Detroit, MI. pic.twitter.com/MqXJzplZPY — MSNBC (@MSNBC) October 23, 2024

"I noticed, my palms are sweaty, knees weak, arms are heavy, vomit on my sweater already, Mom's spaghetti," Obama rapped, covering Eminem's hit single "Lose Yourself." "I'm nervous, but on the surface I look calm and ready, to drop bombs but I keep on forgetting," Obama finished, and the crowd responded with raucous cheers. "I love me some Eminem," the former president said. The crowd replied with cheers of "We love you!" to which President Obama said, "I love you back." He shared his full remarks on Medium, and ended his speech with an urge for Detroit voters to "Get off your couch and vote! ... [T]ogether, we will keep building a country that is more fair, and more just, and more equal and more free."

This wasn't the first time Obama had rapped "Lose Yourself". In a 2020 Instagram video for attn:, Obama said he often listened to rap music on the 2008 campaign trail for inspiration and to get his "head in the right place." Along with Jay-Z's "My 1st Song," Obama enjoyed "Lose Yourself," describing it as about "defying the odds and putting it all on the line."