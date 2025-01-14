What We Know About Reba McEntire's Childhood

Country music legend Reba McEntire's father Clark found success as a rodeo star in her home state of Oklahoma, winning the Steer Roping Championship three times. He was such an accomplished performer that he was inducted into the Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame. Reba's grandfather, Jon Wesley McEntire, was also in the rodeo and won the Steer Roping Championship himself.

While becoming a rodeo star ultimately wasn't in the cards for Reba, she did travel with her father during his career, and competed as well, most notably in barrel racing events. During a 2024 appearance on "The Tonight Show," Jimmy Fallon asked Reba how far she got in the sport, and she jokingly answered, "Not very far." It was during Reba's time in the rodeo when Clark's attitude toward her became an issue. Much of his support for her singing career often came through backhanded compliments, which sent mixed signals to his daughter.

According to a 2019 Washington Post article, Clark McEntire insinuated that Reba was wasting her time focusing on anything other than music. She revealed that he had once asked, "Reba, why do you always want to do something you're not good at?"

