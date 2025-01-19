Inside HGTV Star Lauren Makk's Marriage With Alvin Lozano
Interior designer Lauren Makk broke into TV by joining the cast of TLC's "Trading Spaces," and became a hit on The Oprah Winfrey Network's "Home Made Simple," before joining HGTV. Her work on "Design Star" was a favorite for many fans, and her career continued into the realm of DIY on her social media. But it's the former HGTV star's wedding to husband Alvin Lozano that made headlines when the two tied the knot in 2022.
According to People, the couple said their vows at the Alabaster Collective in Nashville on February 2, 2022, a little under one year after their engagement. It was a small ceremony with friends and family, in which their children presented the rings. Makk and Lozano's therapists officiated the somewhat unconventional ceremony, illustrating the pair's commitment to improving their relationship from the very beginning.
"I won't dress this up in some beautiful frosting," she said. "We do the work. We get in the trenches together." Much of that work was the result of past relationships on both sides.
Lauren Makk and Alvin Lozano went into couples therapy before their wedding
Lauren Makk, who had one child from a previous relationship, and Alvin Lozano, who had three kids of his own, were determined to begin their relationship on a good note. So they chose couples therapy. They believed the process would guide them in terms of understanding each other, and Makk felt it played a major role in the success of their marriage.
"We've broken each other open," she remarked, "and we're putting each other back together in a healthy, responsible way." Makk described her new husband as her best friend, and looked forward to their future together.
Makk and Lozano has two children, Preston and Lennox, and the family lives together in Nashville, Tennessee. Makk was active in the local Chamber of Commerce, and did charity work, volunteering in the community (via Urbanite). Makk posted pics of the family on her Instagram in September of 2024, during her father's 80th birthday party. "So grateful to each and every person in these pics," she wrote, "and so happy to be celebrating LIFE and LOVE!"