Inside HGTV Star Lauren Makk's Marriage With Alvin Lozano

Interior designer Lauren Makk broke into TV by joining the cast of TLC's "Trading Spaces," and became a hit on The Oprah Winfrey Network's "Home Made Simple," before joining HGTV. Her work on "Design Star" was a favorite for many fans, and her career continued into the realm of DIY on her social media. But it's the former HGTV star's wedding to husband Alvin Lozano that made headlines when the two tied the knot in 2022.

According to People, the couple said their vows at the Alabaster Collective in Nashville on February 2, 2022, a little under one year after their engagement. It was a small ceremony with friends and family, in which their children presented the rings. Makk and Lozano's therapists officiated the somewhat unconventional ceremony, illustrating the pair's commitment to improving their relationship from the very beginning.

"I won't dress this up in some beautiful frosting," she said. "We do the work. We get in the trenches together." Much of that work was the result of past relationships on both sides.