Does David Bromstad Keep In Touch With Any Of His Design Star Costars?

David Bromstad's HGTV debut was the first season of "Design Star" in 2006. He became the first-ever winner of the design competition show, which led to more appearances on the program as a mentor, occasional guest judge, and host. He also starred on other shows on HGTV including "Color Splash" and "My Lottery Dream Home," which had an unusual journey to success. But has Bromstad kept in touch with his former "Design Star" co-stars?

When Alice Fakier — the runner-up from his "Design Star" season — was interviewed by HGTV for an undated "Where Are They Now?" article on herself and Bromstad, she described meeting people who knew about her HGTV appearance. "And the [answer to the question I'm asked] most often, 'Yes, David Bromstad and I are really, truly friends,'" Fakier said at the time.

In an interview with Room FU six years after being crowned the winner, Bromstad was asked if he and Fakier were still in touch. "We have stayed in touch, but we actually lost contact over the last two years," Bromstad said. "The first five years, we stayed in pretty close contact." Bromstad explained how she became a mom and that they were both busy with their respective things and added, "She is a doll baby, I just heart her so much and miss her terribly."

