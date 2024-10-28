Does David Bromstad Keep In Touch With Any Of His Design Star Costars?
David Bromstad's HGTV debut was the first season of "Design Star" in 2006. He became the first-ever winner of the design competition show, which led to more appearances on the program as a mentor, occasional guest judge, and host. He also starred on other shows on HGTV including "Color Splash" and "My Lottery Dream Home," which had an unusual journey to success. But has Bromstad kept in touch with his former "Design Star" co-stars?
When Alice Fakier — the runner-up from his "Design Star" season — was interviewed by HGTV for an undated "Where Are They Now?" article on herself and Bromstad, she described meeting people who knew about her HGTV appearance. "And the [answer to the question I'm asked] most often, 'Yes, David Bromstad and I are really, truly friends,'" Fakier said at the time.
In an interview with Room FU six years after being crowned the winner, Bromstad was asked if he and Fakier were still in touch. "We have stayed in touch, but we actually lost contact over the last two years," Bromstad said. "The first five years, we stayed in pretty close contact." Bromstad explained how she became a mom and that they were both busy with their respective things and added, "She is a doll baby, I just heart her so much and miss her terribly."
Bromstad and one of the judges became close
Although it does not seem like Alice Fakier has an online presence anymore as of writing and it's unclear if she and Bromstad ever reconnected, another "Design Star" co-star that David Bromstad kept up with was Genevieve Gorder. Instead of being a fellow contestant, Gorder was a "Design Star" judge. Although she was not a judge during Bromstad's season, they collaborated when she joined the show later. Bromstad told the Williams-Sonoma Designer Marketplace per Room FU how it was odd to be working alongside Gorder and Vern Yip after previously watching them both on "Trading Spaces."
Bromstad and Gorder stayed friends, and in 2015 Bromstad spoke to Out about their bond. When asked which HGTV personality Bromstad would share a hotel room with, Bromstad replied, "Genevieve Gorder, because she's one of my best friends. Or Josh Temple, because he's one of my best friends. I love 'em. But me and Gen, we're both Leos." Bromstad went on to say that he and Gorder would spend their time as hotel room roommates chatting and doing their hair.
As of writing, it's unknown how close Bromstad and Gorder are.