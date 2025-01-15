Tragic Details About HGTV Star Taniya Nayak's Life

Trigger warning: The following article contains references to suicide.

Taniya Nayak is a renowned interior designer who has become synonymous with HGTV. Whether she's putting her design skills to use on "Designed to Sell," co-hosting "Build It Forward," or serving as one of the mentors on "Battle on the Beach," if you've been watching the popular home improvement channel for a while, you've no doubt seen Nayak in action at one point or another. That being said, her life and career don't begin and end with what you see on HGTV's various reality shows.

Advertisement

Beyond the world of basic cable, Nayak's work has been featured in countless magazines, she owns her own design company that's made it its mission to help restaurants look their very best, and she sits on the advisory board at the esteemed Boston Architectural College — where she herself honed her skills as an interior designer. But while Nayak is undeniably a massive success in her chosen field, she's still only human. And like anyone else, her life certainly hasn't been free of tragedy and heartache — whether it be in the form of a difficult childhood or her struggles to become a mother. However, the HGTV star seems to live by the philosophy that life is all about taking the good with the bad. As Nayak said in a 2024 interview with Boston Man, "You can't have light without dark. You can't have a high without a low. I don't think I would have the same joy with the high without experiencing the low."

Advertisement