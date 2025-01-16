What Cindy Stumpo Has Been Doing Since She Left HGTV

Entrepreneur and residential contractor Cindy Stumpo entered the public eye in 2010 thanks to her HGTV reality show "Tough as Nails" (not to be confused with the ongoing CBS competition series of the same name). "Tough as Nails" only lasted one season at HGTV, but Stumpo herself has certainly kept busy over the decade and a half since her show last graced the airwaves.

As Forbes explained in 2012, Stumpo remains one of the most successful contractors in Massachusetts — and has gained recognition for the luxury homes she builds, including multiple "Builder of the Year" awards. "The homes I build are not trendy," Stumpo said at the time. "They are classic and timeless, yet up to the moment in technology."

In 2013, Stumpo offered some insight as to why she left HGTV behind so quickly. She told The Boston Globe that while she planned to keep depicting her work in the media, "Tough as Nails" was too heavily dramatized for her liking, and she wanted to do something a bit more straightforward. She got her wish around 2017, when she began hosting "Cindy Stumpo is Tough As Nails" on iHeartRadio. The podcast is still updating weekly.

