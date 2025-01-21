Where Susan Sarandon Stands With Her Ex-Husband Chris Decades After Their Split

Oscar nominated actress Susan Sarandon's Hollywood career spans over 40 years, with breakout roles in such films as "The Rocky Horror Picture Show," and "Bull Durham." But the critically acclaimed Sarandon was actually born Susan Tomalin. She later changed her surname when she married fellow actor Chris Sarandon, perhaps best known for his work in "The Princess Bride," and as the voice of Jack Skellington in Tim Burton's "The Nightmare Before Christmas." Susan and Chris divorced in 1979, so why has she kept his last name throughout her career, and where do things stand with the two now?

In a November 2024 interview with The Sunday Times, Susan acknowledged her curious choice, and complimented her ex as well. "He was a very kind man and he kept me alive, you know, so I'm happy to have that name," she said. Susan also mentioned that while she kept her ex-husband's last name, she wishes she had changed her first name.

She pointed out that while other actresses like Sigourney Weaver and Stockard Channing began with the first name Susan, they "had the sense to change that name," leaving her stuck with Susan. She went on to say that "It's kind of nice to do a rechristening as you start to realize who you are."