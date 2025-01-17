What We Know About HGTV Star Taniya Nayak's Relationship With Husband Brian O'Donnell

Interior designer and TV personality Taniya Nayak is one of the most popular stars on HGTV. She's likely best known for her work on "Battle on the Beach" alongside "Windy City Rehab's" Alison Victoria and "Extreme Makeover's" Ty Pennington. Nayak has also appeared on HGTV's "Build it Forward," and "Designed to Sell," among others. While she's a regular fixture on the network, some fans may not know much about her life off-camera.

According to MEA Worldwide, Nayak married restaurant owner Brian O'Donnell in 2007, and the couple lived in Boston. Nayak was involved in her husband's culinary efforts, co-owning and designing several restaurants, including Madre Osteria, Lower Mills Tavern, and Moonshine Alley.

Rather than having kids, the couple instead chose to focus on their lives together. Though O'Donnell typically stayed out of the limelight, Nayak posted pics of them together on her Instagram, where she's shown her affection for her successful husband. "He always supports my dreams," she wrote in 2023, "and I support his."