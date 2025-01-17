What We Know About HGTV Star Taniya Nayak's Relationship With Husband Brian O'Donnell
Interior designer and TV personality Taniya Nayak is one of the most popular stars on HGTV. She's likely best known for her work on "Battle on the Beach" alongside "Windy City Rehab's" Alison Victoria and "Extreme Makeover's" Ty Pennington. Nayak has also appeared on HGTV's "Build it Forward," and "Designed to Sell," among others. While she's a regular fixture on the network, some fans may not know much about her life off-camera.
According to MEA Worldwide, Nayak married restaurant owner Brian O'Donnell in 2007, and the couple lived in Boston. Nayak was involved in her husband's culinary efforts, co-owning and designing several restaurants, including Madre Osteria, Lower Mills Tavern, and Moonshine Alley.
Rather than having kids, the couple instead chose to focus on their lives together. Though O'Donnell typically stayed out of the limelight, Nayak posted pics of them together on her Instagram, where she's shown her affection for her successful husband. "He always supports my dreams," she wrote in 2023, "and I support his."
Tania Nayak and Brian O'Donnell share a passion for food
In an interview with Room Fu around 2013, designer Taniya Nayak spoke about the working relationship with her restaurateur husband Brian O'Donnell. "We're that couple who goes to a restaurant and for the first 10 minutes, we're talking about what we would do differently as the restaurant owner." Nayak also talked about the love they shared for food, and how it extended to design and great service.
Apart from the work she's done with her husband, Nayak's connection to the dining world also included a stint as designer on the Food Network's "Restaurant: Impossible," hosted by chef Robert Irvine. When asked to describe what Irvine was really like versus his TV persona, Nayak confirmed that what viewers saw was the actual guy himself, and that he was never fake.
When Nayak and O'Donnell weren't busy working together, they enjoyed spending time at their home in Boston. They share a beautiful house with their pet bulldog Flynn, and vacation at a renovated condo in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.