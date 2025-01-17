Details About Malia Obama's Time Working For Harvey Weinstein

It turns out that even former president's daughters run the risk of ending up with an unpaid internship in Hollywood. In examining bankruptcy filings made in 2018, records show that Malia Obama was still waiting to be paid for her time interning for The Weinstein Company in 2017. The high-profile internship for Malia raised eyebrows after the New York Times published an incendiary report in 2017 documenting Harvey Weinstein's long history of sexual misconduct that resulted in him being charged with sex crimes and sentenced to prison time.

When news broke about Weinstein's behavior, Malia's parents Barack and Michelle Obama were quick to make a statement to condemn his actions. The former president said, "Michelle and I have been disgusted by the recent reports of Harvey Weinstein ... We should celebrate the courage of women who have come forward to tell these painful stories. And we all need to build a culture, including by empowering our girls and teaching our boys decency and respect, so we can make such behavior less prevalent in the future" (via CNN).

However, given testimonies that Weinstein had a long and well-known history of being a predator, some have speculated as to why the Obamas allowed Malia to take the internship in the first place (and were the Secret Service on duty?)

