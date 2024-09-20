Does Malia Obama Still Have Secret Service Protection? Here's What We Know

Malia Obama is no stranger to being stalked — by Secret Service agents, that is. She grew up surrounded by them and could never leave the White House without being accompanied by her security detail. Former first lady Michelle Obama has spoken candidly about her daughters' experience during Barack Obama's presidency, saying it was a miracle they managed to make any friends given that no slumber party could occur without agents first doing a sweep of the house in question. Malia and her date were even followed by three cars as they left for prom night.

Advertisement

During an interview at the Essence Festival in New Orleans, Michelle admitted that Malia and her sister Sasha Obama reached many milestones in life with the Secret Service in the background. "Imagine trying to have your first kiss [around] a bunch of men [with guns] and earpieces," Michelle said (via Entertainment Tonight). But these days, Malia doesn't have to worry about her ever-present security detail anymore.

While presidents and their wives enjoy lifelong Secret Service protection, their children do not. According to law, children of a former president will continue to receive Secret Service protection until they turn 16. Should they already be 16 by the time they leave the White House (as Malia was), their Secret Service protection will be revoked. This means Malia finally got to live a "normal" life after moving out of the White House, but that doesn't mean she didn't learn a thing or two from her Secret Service agents.

Advertisement