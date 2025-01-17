Vanessa Trump's Past Relationships Prove She Really Doesn't Have A Type

It'd be hard to pin down what exactly Vanessa Trump looks for in a partner based on her dating history alone, as many of her reported romances couldn't have been anymore different from each other. If someone knew Vanessa back in her more formative years, for instance, they might've assumed she gravitated towards bad boys.

Her first serious relationship was with Valentin Rivera, who used to be a member of the Latin Kings gang in New York. Although they met in the fifth grade, they didn't start dating until they were 15. Rivera would find himself getting deeper into the street life, which, in turn, made Vanessa fall even deeper in love with him. "She was fascinated. We were kids. She liked the street life at the time," Rivera said in an interview with Page Six. "She liked that type of environment — being around gang members and stuff."

The pair's relationship ended when Rivera discovered that she was allegedly having an affair with actor Leonardo DiCaprio in 1998. Rivera was left heartbroken by the news, even joking that he considered getting back at DiCaprio for dating his girlfriend at the time. But Trump's brief reported relationship with the "Titanic" star hinted at the wide range of men she'd attach herself to. After DiCaprio, Vanessa dated Saudi Prince Khalid bin Bandar bin Sultan Al Saud from 1998 to 2001. But Bandar left the country due to the pressure his family faced after the September, 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

