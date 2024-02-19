Donald Trump Jr. And Ex-Wife Vanessa's Complete Relationship Timeline

Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump have come a long way since they were introduced at a party in 2003. According to an interview Vanessa gave The New York Times, Donald Trump Sr. took it upon himself to introduce them: "Hi, I'm Donald Trump. I wanted to introduce you to my son Donald Trump Jr." But far from being the perfect wingman, Donald Sr. apparently forgot that he ever introduced them and tried to introduce them for the second time later that night.

However, the couple was meant to be because they ran into each other at another party weeks later. And without Daddy Donald there to kill the vibe, the two quickly hit it off. Vanessa explained that she and Don Jr. didn't remember each other despite their dramatic introduction until mid-way into their conversation. "Wait, you were at that fashion show. Wait, you're 'the one with the re***ded dad!'" Despite this, they started dating and soon fell in love — at least, we assume they did since Don Jr. proposed a year later in 2004.