Inside Vanessa Trump's Messy First Relationship

Vanessa Trump's first love quite literally hit her in the face when she least expected it. Speaking to Page Six in 2018, her now ex-beau, Valentin Rivera, recalled that his path crossed with Trump's when they were just fifth graders attending a school carnival. The future couple's initial encounter was considerably less than perfect as Rivera threw a water balloon at her, and she didn't hesitate to immediately rat him out for it. Naturally, the unlikely pair didn't make each other's acquaintance afterward.

Advertisement

In the meantime, Rivera was sent to a juvenile correction center after getting into a scuffle with some kids. The duo later wound up at the same house party when they were 15 and started dating shortly after. Everything went smoothly for a year, but their happiness came to a screeching halt when Rivera received a maximum prison sentence of four years for assault. However, it seems like Trump, who was attending a prestigious private school in New York at the time, wasn't fazed by her beau's dodgy reputation.

In fact, a friend of hers told GQ that she wore it like a badge of honor. "She talked with an urban, gangster accent," the confidant disclosed. "She wore big hoop earrings, hair slicked back. [...] She was somebody who went out of her way to intimidate people by having a scary boyfriend that could hurt people." Meanwhile, in Rivera's Page Six interview, he shared that his former girlfriend even visited him at Rikers Island prison before Rivera was sent away to a maximum-security juvenile prison.

Advertisement