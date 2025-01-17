What We Know About Justin Bieber's Major Money Problems
Justin Bieber may live like a king, but recent reports suggest that his finances are struggling to keep up with his lavish lifestyle. The U.S. Sun revealed that Bieber has fallen behind on property taxes for his Coachella Valley home, a $16 million purchase he made in 2023. Totaling a staggering $380,349, half the payment was due in October 2024, with the remainder due in April 2025. However, according to official documents seen by The U.S. Sun, the October payment is now overdue.
These financial woes come on the heels of Bieber cutting ties with his former business manager, Lou Taylor of Tri Star Sports And Entertainment. According to TMZ, Bieber is considering legal action against his former business managers, who he believes mismanaged his nine-figure fortune. The allegations are significant given the accusations against Taylor's company of profiting during Britney Spears' conservatorship.
In response, the company issued a statement asserting that "Justin Bieber is not considering legal action against Tri Star. We did nothing wrong in our brief 18 months of representing him, and he is aware of this," emphasizing that they "were not involved in any alleged unpaid property bills" (via The U.S. Sun).
Justin Bieber's spending habits
One reason a lawsuit hasn't materialized is because Bieber's team is reportedly split on taking legal action. According to TMZ, some in his team are against legal action because Justin has been loose with his money in the past. This internal debate hints at a larger question — Are these financial struggles due to mismanagement or his own spending habits?
Bieber's taste for luxury has been well-documented, with a preference for high-end purchases that could strain his finances. A notable example is Hailey Bieber's diamond wedding ring. A source revealed to In Touch that his business managers "advised him against buying Hailey a $700K diamond ring, so he applied for a loan. But the loan was denied, and he purchased it anyway."
Simultaneously, Bieber's income also took a hit with the cancellation of his last tour. It was initially postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and later canceled when the star was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, a rare neurological condition. Without regular touring, one of Bieber's primary revenue streams has been significantly reduced. That said, Bieber is by no means on the brink of bankruptcy. He recently sold his music catalog for a reported $200 million, which provides a substantial financial cushion (via NPR). However, his exorbitant spending raises concerns regarding financial sustainability, as his current lifestyle might outpace his cash flow.