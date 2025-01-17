What We Know About Justin Bieber's Major Money Problems

Justin Bieber may live like a king, but recent reports suggest that his finances are struggling to keep up with his lavish lifestyle. The U.S. Sun revealed that Bieber has fallen behind on property taxes for his Coachella Valley home, a $16 million purchase he made in 2023. Totaling a staggering $380,349, half the payment was due in October 2024, with the remainder due in April 2025. However, according to official documents seen by The U.S. Sun, the October payment is now overdue.

These financial woes come on the heels of Bieber cutting ties with his former business manager, Lou Taylor of Tri Star Sports And Entertainment. According to TMZ, Bieber is considering legal action against his former business managers, who he believes mismanaged his nine-figure fortune. The allegations are significant given the accusations against Taylor's company of profiting during Britney Spears' conservatorship.

In response, the company issued a statement asserting that "Justin Bieber is not considering legal action against Tri Star. We did nothing wrong in our brief 18 months of representing him, and he is aware of this," emphasizing that they "were not involved in any alleged unpaid property bills" (via The U.S. Sun).

