Details About Jennifer Lopez's Childhood In New York

Jennifer Lopez has made it very clear that no matter what fame and fortune she amasses or her stunning transformation into a bombshell A-lister, she'll always be Jenny from the Block in her heart — specifically, a block in the Bronx borough of New York City where she grew up with two sisters and her parents in a small two-story house. For Lopez, growing up without a lot of money in a tough, independent chunk of the Big Apple is a core component of who she is as a person.

To paraphrase one of her biggest hits, she used to have a little, now she has a lot. Her old family home is certainly a far cry from the $60.8 million 46,000 square-foot house — featuring 12 bedrooms and 24 bathrooms — that she bought and subsequently sold amid her short-lived marriage to Ben Affleck. Regardless of her fame, her hit films, her music tours, and her awards, Lopez will always feel a connection to her childhood in New York.

It wasn't always pretty, and it wasn't always easy. Lopez has gotten candid about her youth in numerous interviews and films — including her 2024 biographical documentary "The Greatest Love Story Never Told." As Lopez said at WSJ. Magazine's 2020 Innovator Awards, "Growing up in the Bronx really did shape me."

