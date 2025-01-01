The Messiest Moments From Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez's Marriage And Divorce

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's second attempt at romance was supposed to be the A-list relationship that made us believe in love again. At first, the reunited couple couldn't have seemed happier. Lopez gushed about their fairytale love in interviews, on her "This Is Me... Now" album and movie, and "The Greatest Love Story Never Told" documentary.

"I always felt like there was a real love there, a true love there. People in my life know that he was a very, very special person in my life. When we reconnected, those feelings for me were still very real," Lopez told Vogue in 2022. In her "On the JLo" newsletter that year, she wrote about her elation that they were able to get back together after breaking up in 2004. "We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient," she wrote (via People).

But, sadly for J-Lovers and Affleck Aficionados, Bennifer 2.0 wasn't built to last. Just two years after they tied the knot and following months of major trouble in paradise rumors, Lopez and Affleck proved they never should have given their romance another shot and called it quits. But things were seriously messy both before and after Lopez filed for divorce.

