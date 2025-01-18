Details About CNN Anchor Abby Phillip's Husband Marcus

From her childhood spent between the Caribbean and the United States to her transition from a pre-med student to a government major and future media personality, CNN anchor Abby Phillip went through a stunning transformation to get to where she is today both personally and professionally. Though she, like other fellow news personalities, has changed since she made it big, one of her life's biggest alterations also became one of her most cherished constants: Her relationship with her gorgeous husband Marcus Richardson.

While Phillip's career, public persona, and aforementioned transformation exposed certain aspects of her life to her audience and the public, details about her husband might not be as well-known. Richardson, who works in cyber security, is a self-described nerd per his Instagram bio, and spends his time "Breakin' Apps [and] Fixin' Clouds." He graduated from Florida State University with a degree in international affairs and works for a Washington D.C.-based IT service, where he specializes in cloud security.

Outside of his work life, Richardson's Instagram shows he has a strong bond with his and Phillip's daughter Naomi Angelina. Though some of his posts described her as his twin, he also acknowledged their daughter possesses the best qualities of both of her parents. "Three years ago today I became a father," he wrote in an August 2024 Instagram post. "This little girl transformed my world, and I'm so incredibly grateful for that blessing. Smart like her mama, silly like her daddy — never a dull moment."

