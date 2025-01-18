Details About CNN Anchor Abby Phillip's Husband Marcus
From her childhood spent between the Caribbean and the United States to her transition from a pre-med student to a government major and future media personality, CNN anchor Abby Phillip went through a stunning transformation to get to where she is today both personally and professionally. Though she, like other fellow news personalities, has changed since she made it big, one of her life's biggest alterations also became one of her most cherished constants: Her relationship with her gorgeous husband Marcus Richardson.
While Phillip's career, public persona, and aforementioned transformation exposed certain aspects of her life to her audience and the public, details about her husband might not be as well-known. Richardson, who works in cyber security, is a self-described nerd per his Instagram bio, and spends his time "Breakin' Apps [and] Fixin' Clouds." He graduated from Florida State University with a degree in international affairs and works for a Washington D.C.-based IT service, where he specializes in cloud security.
Outside of his work life, Richardson's Instagram shows he has a strong bond with his and Phillip's daughter Naomi Angelina. Though some of his posts described her as his twin, he also acknowledged their daughter possesses the best qualities of both of her parents. "Three years ago today I became a father," he wrote in an August 2024 Instagram post. "This little girl transformed my world, and I'm so incredibly grateful for that blessing. Smart like her mama, silly like her daddy — never a dull moment."
Abby Phillip and Marcus Richardson have a full life together
Even if fans and those aware of Abby Phillip are unfamiliar with her husband Marcus Richardson as an individual, the CNN anchor has broadcast their life together throughout social media. Her Instagram reveals several moments from throughout their relationship, from attending the White House Christmas party in 2023 to celebrating their adorable daughter's birthday in August that same year.
In November 2024, she shared photos on Instagram of herself and Richardson enjoying the sun at sights at the Four Seasons Resort on the island of Nevis in the West Indies. "In my favorite part of the world with my favorite people," Phillip wrote. "Always grateful for this incredible life. Thank you God for another year." These moments, regardless of the time or place, each show Phillip and Richardson are living a full life together, and they're noticeably all smiles in each instance.
No matter the circumstances, Phillip made it clear just how much she cherishes Richardson. "This last year, you held my hand during pregnancy and labor," she wrote in a March 2022 Instagram post celebrating his birthday. "You showered our daughter with unconditional love. You gave her ALL your genes and your amazing sense of fun and humor. A decade with you and I love the life we've built." Seeing as Phillip's subsequent posts show she and her husband are still loving life together, hopefully, they will continue to do so for as long as they both shall live.