Inside The Controversy Over Mandy Moore's GoFundMe For Family Members Affected By LA Fires
The destruction caused by the multiple fires in the Los Angeles area is almost too devastating to comprehend. The blazes — which are still burning as of this writing — have been newsworthy not just for their size, but also for their scope. Among the displaced and homeless are some of Hollywood's most well-known elite. They include Mandy Moore, whose response to the fires is getting surprisingly huge backlash.
On January 8, Moore and her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, received orders to evacuate their home in Altadena. They, their three children (including their 3-month-old baby, Louise), and their pets bunked with friends who lived out of the danger zone, then came back to survey the damage the next day. Sharing videos of the apocalyptic sights on Instagram, she wrote, "Honestly, I'm in shock and feeling numb for all so many have lost, including my family. My children's school is gone. Our favorite restaurants, leveled. So many friends and loved ones have lost everything too." Among those loved ones were Taylor's brother and sister-in-law, Griffin and Kit Goldsmith. The couple's home and possessions were completely destroyed, including all of percussionist Griffin's instruments. On top of it all, the Goldsmiths are expecting their first child shortly.
A friend of the couple launched a GoFundMe account to help them recover, and the "This is Us" star shared the link on Instagram. "Please consider donating and sharing to help them rebuild," Moore wrote. Her request was met with sneers from followers who felt little sympathy for celebs. "Starting a Go fund me when you alone have enough money to help is INSANE," was one representative reaction. Another critic shrugged, "We feel less sorry for the more fortunate. That's the cold hard truth." Others called out Moore for what they assumed was her lack of support for victims of other recent natural disasters. The outcry prompted the actor to issue a NSFW retort.
Mandy Moore had harsh words for the trolls
Mandy Moore was massively rich-shamed (if such a word exists) for sharing a friend's GoFundMe for her brother-in-law and his wife. Some assumed the singer had started the fund herself, or that she hadn't reached into her own bank account to help a family member. Moore had no patience for the haters and said so herself in an addendum to her Instagram post. "[P]eople questioning whether we're helping out our own family or attributing some arbitrary amount of money google says someone has is NOT helpful or empathetic. Of course we are," she wrote. "We just lost most of our life in a fire too. Kindly F OFF. no one is forcing you to do anything." This, too, was met with scorn from many naysayers, one of whom wrote on Reddit, "Weird to me to be so hostile about it. Don't solicit the public's help and then get angry when they ask questions."
Moore and her husband were among the luckier ones; their house was the only one on their street to survive the massive fires. Still, they sustained a considerable amount of damage, including the loss of Taylor's music studio and a smaller house in the back of their property, as seen below. (It's not yet known whether Moore's childhood photos were spared.) She admitted to feeling "weird survivors guilt" over not being as badly off as thousands of other fire victims and pledged to do all she could to help the city recover.
Among the people who did offer sympathy to Moore and her family were Dan Levy, Brandi Carlisle, Bowen Yang, Demi Lovato, and a host of supportive non-celebs. "Exactly Mandy. People should be more compassionate and less judgmental," said a fan on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Sending love and support to your family during this tough time."