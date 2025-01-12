Inside The Controversy Over Mandy Moore's GoFundMe For Family Members Affected By LA Fires

The destruction caused by the multiple fires in the Los Angeles area is almost too devastating to comprehend. The blazes — which are still burning as of this writing — have been newsworthy not just for their size, but also for their scope. Among the displaced and homeless are some of Hollywood's most well-known elite. They include Mandy Moore, whose response to the fires is getting surprisingly huge backlash.

On January 8, Moore and her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, received orders to evacuate their home in Altadena. They, their three children (including their 3-month-old baby, Louise), and their pets bunked with friends who lived out of the danger zone, then came back to survey the damage the next day. Sharing videos of the apocalyptic sights on Instagram, she wrote, "Honestly, I'm in shock and feeling numb for all so many have lost, including my family. My children's school is gone. Our favorite restaurants, leveled. So many friends and loved ones have lost everything too." Among those loved ones were Taylor's brother and sister-in-law, Griffin and Kit Goldsmith. The couple's home and possessions were completely destroyed, including all of percussionist Griffin's instruments. On top of it all, the Goldsmiths are expecting their first child shortly.

A friend of the couple launched a GoFundMe account to help them recover, and the "This is Us" star shared the link on Instagram. "Please consider donating and sharing to help them rebuild," Moore wrote. Her request was met with sneers from followers who felt little sympathy for celebs. "Starting a Go fund me when you alone have enough money to help is INSANE," was one representative reaction. Another critic shrugged, "We feel less sorry for the more fortunate. That's the cold hard truth." Others called out Moore for what they assumed was her lack of support for victims of other recent natural disasters. The outcry prompted the actor to issue a NSFW retort.